Wild Willies, One of the Fastest-Growing Brands in Men's Grooming, Expands Portfolio to Include Dual-Action Technology Soap Bar

News provided by

Wild Willies

02 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Offering consumers an even more expansive array of grooming products for the hardworking man that wants to take care of himself

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Willies is pleased to announce the launch of their new bar soap, Wild Willies Rugged Clean Body Bar, as they continue expanding their portfolio to offer more grooming solutions that help men show up at their best every day.

Continue Reading
Wild Willies
Wild Willies

"We are thrilled to unveil our bar soap to the world – the product is for the man that works hard and is a straight shooter yet believes that getting clean is just as manly as getting dirty," states Steve Capitani, President of Wild Willies. "The launch of the soap is also another example of our company's continued ambitions to provide men with high-quality simple solutions they can use every day. We are launching our new soap in a big way, and you will see more of our new campaign "Wash away the sweat, not the man" across social channels, concluded Capitani.

Wild Willies' Rugged Clean Body Bar provides Dual-Action Technology that washes away sweat and provides odor protection even after the dirtiest day, so men can get the ultimate clean they expect. This bar soap is formulated with shea butter and coconut oil to help replenish natural oils and leave the skin feeling hydrated.

The soap is currently available in four unique scents:

- Coastal Drift: Cedar leaf and eucalyptus scent, with detoxing benefits
- Sunrise Ridge: Citric scent, with exfoliating benefits
- River Mist: Eucalyptus and mint scent
- Aspen Trail: Cedarwood and rock mess scent

You can purchase a single bar or a 3-pack of Wild Willies' Rugged Clean Body Bar on the company's website (www.wild-willies.com) or on Amazon.

About Wild Willies

As one of the fastest-growing brands in men's grooming, Wild Willies' high-quality products instill confidence in their growing customer base by promoting men's health & grooming through improved in-shower regimen, moisturizing, hair thickness, and growth products, and featured styling tools. Wild Willies' naturally sourced and American-made products are direct to consumer (Wild-Willies.com) and through blue-chip brick-and-mortar and online retailers, including Wal-Mart, CVS, Amazon, H-E-B, Meijer, Albertsons-Safeway and other fine retailers throughout North America.

Contact:
Taylor Foxman
MacArthur Companies
609.432.2237
taylor@macarthurfund.com

SOURCE Wild Willies

Also from this source

Wild Willies Named Official Men's Grooming Partner of The NIL House

Wild Willies Named Official Men's Grooming Partner of The NIL House

Brinx.TV announced today that Wild Willies will be named the Official Men's Grooming Partner of The NIL House. The NIL House is the most-watched...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Men's Interest

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.