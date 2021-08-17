Wild Willies, the Fastest Growing Brand in Men's Grooming, Announces 12,000+% Growth with No Signs of Slowing

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Willies, a stand-out leader in men's grooming products, is named one of the fastest growing companies in 2021, with a revenue growth of 12,958 percent over the last three-years. With that, the company earned the No. 22 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list.

Wild Willies is a distinctly rugged, Americana brand that speaks to the strong, pioneering man who wears his beard proudly as an emblem of wisdom. The company's overwhelmingly positive customer feedback and exceptional sales growth validates the product line's reputation for high-quality and effectiveness while furthering its relatability.

The brand has created an almost cult-like customer loyalty while commanding strong positioning at top retail outlets, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Best Buy, and more. The company has plans to expand into additional US retailers including Walgreens and Target, and several grocery chains, as well as exploring opportunities internationally in late 2021 and early 2022.

This strategy has quickly earned the brand a prominent spot within the steadily-growing men's grooming industry. According to a report by Mintel, the U.S. men's personal care market totaled $4.6 billion in sales in 2020, with median industry estimates of 1.3 percent annual growth to $4.9 billion in sales by 2025.

"At Wild Willies, we are a brand for men who are passionate about life, and who embody the spirit of deciding their own fate," says CEO Kerry Sebree. "Our goal is to help our bearded brethren feel their best from the inside out. We celebrate that the bond of the beard goes beyond just great products that make you look and feel better. It is a lifestyle. And the truth is that we owe all of our success to our loyal tribe!"

The brand's core product categories include Beard Essentials (oils, balms, elixirs, washes), Beard Growth (growth supplements, serums, conditioners, shampoos), Tools (brushes, straighteners, rollers), and Regimen kits, as well as Body & Skincare (scrubs, cleansers, moisturizers with SPF, tattoo butters). Wild Willies is continuously innovating and expanding product offerings as it quickly becomes the go-to grooming and lifestyle brand for all men - not just bearded men.

Visit Wild-Willies.com to learn more about the company and its product offerings.

