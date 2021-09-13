Wild Wing Cafe And Little Kids Rock Partner To Support Music Education In Schools

"For more than three decades, live music has been an integral part of our brand so supporting music education through Little Kids Rock makes perfect sense," said Steve Weigel, CEO of Wild Wing Cafe. "The programs we support today, will become the music we listen to tomorrow and we're excited about that."

Since 2002, Little Kids Rock has reached more than a million students with highly inclusive and culturally relevant music education. Today, more than 550,000 kids currently participate in Little Kids Rock programs. As part of the alliance, the restaurant chain plans to invite Little Kids Rock program participants to perform on the Wild Wing stage and enjoy a meal with their families.

Wild Wing Cafe has a more than 30-year history with live music. In fact, now famous singers and songwriters performed on Wild Wing Cafe stages early in their careers including: Luke Combs, Edwin McCain, Old Dominion, Zac Brown and Hootie & the Blowfish, to name a few.

"We love this collaboration with Wild Wing Cafe because both music and food nourish kids in different ways," said David Wish, Founders and CEO of Little Kids Rock. "The need for music education in schools and support from local communities will never end, so we see this as an important and long-term partnership."

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Wild Wing Cafe operates 40 locations across eight states including: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Tennessee and Alabama. See the full list at https://www.wildwingcafe.com/locations.

To learn more about Little Kids Rock, visit www.littlekidsrock.org.

