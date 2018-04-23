DEXTER, Iowa, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilda L. Orewiler, P.A. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in recognition of her role as Physician Assistant at Stuart Medical Clinic.

Stuart Medical Clinic is a medical facility that specializes in family and internal medicine. A highly respected family health clinic, the team at Stuart Medical specializes in all facets of the field of internal medicine. As a privately held entity, the clinic is known for their exceptional service and in assisting patients with their medical issues. Established over twenty one years, the professionals at Stuart Medical are adept in offering their patients the quality healthcare service that they deserve.

With over twenty three years of experience in the field of medicine under her belt, Wilda L. Orewiler is commended for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having served twenty one years in her current role as a Physician Assistant at Stuart Medical, Wilda L. Orewiler is well-regarded for her exceptional contributions to the medical industry. In her current capacity, Orewiler has specialized in providing expert support, care, and treatments for patients of all ages. Throughout her career, Orewiler has attained widespread experience in the areas of Asthma, Bronchitis, Respiratory infections, Skin Conditions, Allergies, Anxiety, Diabetes, Obesity, and High Blood Pressure.

Early in her career, Orewiler graduated in 1994 becoming a Certified Physician Assistant. Since then, Orewiler has completed a number of advanced and practical training courses.

In an effort to further enhance her professional career, Orewiler is a distinguished member of several organizations including the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Charitable to various organizations, Orewiler volunteers her time with Redfields United Methodist Church, Lyons Club. Additionally, she also serves as President of the Board for Meals on Wheels.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Orewiler was recognized by Who's Who for her outstanding achievements in the field.

When she is not working, Orewiler enjoys knitting and crocheting.

Orewiler dedicates this recognition to Dr. Narong Jaraviroj.

