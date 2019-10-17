WildAid Announces 2019 Star-Studded Fundraising Gala, 'A Night in Africa'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WildAid, the global conservation organization leading the fight to end the illegal wildlife trade, will host its annual fundraising gala on November 9, 2019 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. This year's gala sponsors include Elegance Brands Inc., Chantecaille, Moon Hollow Estate, and Kelleher International, all of whom support WildAid in its mission of wildlife conservation.

To celebrate Africa's wildlife heritage, WildAid's gala will rally support for the continent's national parks and anti-poaching efforts with the simple message, "Poaching Steals From Us All." Tickets and tables for the charitable evening are available now.

WildAid and Yao Ming were instrumental in 2017 in supporting China's historic ban on domestic ivory sales, the greatest single step in safeguarding the future of African elephants as well as reducing prices for ivory down by two-thirds. The organization continues to produce high-impact communications campaigns to reduce demand for ivory in China, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as in Japan, the largest remaining legal ivory market.

This year's gala, "A Night in Africa," will feature musical entertainment, captivating performances from The Cirque and the Compton Kidz Club, and a vegetarian meal specially curated by the Beverly Wilshire following a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception with specialty drinks made with the newly released Elegance Vodka by Elegance Brands Inc. Attendees will also participate in a silent auction and live auction offering luxury items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Live Auction sponsors include Blue Marble Private, ROAR Africa, Angermeyer Cruises, Fine Art Photographer David Yarrow, Lindblad Expeditions, Tide + Time, Misool Resort, Promontory and Meadowood Napa Valley, Meridian Adventure SAIL, Soneva, Elegance Brands Inc., and Natural World Safaris.

Past gala attendees include Danai Gurira, Josh Duhamel, David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Yao Ming, Fergie, Maggie Q, Dylan McDermott, Chevy Chase, Jared Leto, John Corbett, Bo Derek, Michael Cudlitz, and Larry King.

About WildAid

WildAid is a non-profit organization with a mission to end the illegal wildlife trade in our lifetimes. While most wildlife conservation groups focus on protecting animals from poaching, WildAid primarily works to reduce global consumption of wildlife products such as elephant ivory, rhino horn, and shark fin soup. With an unrivaled portfolio of celebrity ambassadors and a global network of media partners, WildAid leverages more than $230 million in annual pro-bono media support with a simple message: When the Buying Stops, the Killing Can Too. For more information, visit WildAid.org and follow us @WildAid.

