WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, announces that it has fully repaid the $140 million principal of its Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), due on this date and bearing interest of 5.875%. The company redeemed the Convertible Debentures at par value and has paid all accrued and unpaid interest. Accordingly, the Convertible Debentures were delisted as of market close today from the Toronto Stock Exchange, where they traded under the symbol WILD-DB (ISIN CA96810CAA95). Payment for the Convertible Debentures was processed through Computershare Trust of Canada.

