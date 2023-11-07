WILDBRAIN REPORTS Q1 2024 RESULTS

Q1 2024 Highlights

Revenue was $105.5 million , compared to $126.7 million in Q1 2023.

, compared to in Q1 2023. Net loss was $15.5 million , compared with net loss of $7.6 million in Q1 2023.

, compared with net loss of in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $18.9 million , compared to $19.9 million in the prior year period.

was , compared to in the prior year period. Cash used in operating activities was $3.0 million , compared to cash used in operating activities of $23.3 million in Q1 2023.

, compared to cash used in operating activities of in Q1 2023. Free Cash Flow1 was negative $25.4 million , compared to negative $8.9 million in Q1 2023.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, today reported its first-quarter ("Q1 2024") results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

The Company also announced today that Nick Gawne has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective November 8, bringing over 20 years' experience in finance, operations and business development in the media space with a focus on kids' and family IP, including almost 15 years with eOne. He succeeds Aaron Ames, who will continue in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

Josh Scherba, WildBrain President and CEO, said: "Our three strategic pillars of Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing are the core of our 360-degree strategy, cultivating and creating exceptional entertainment experiences for our own and partner brands. To support collaboration and innovation across the organization, we've realigned our internal teams under these strategic pillars. With our strong leadership team, I'm confident this new, simplified structure will optimize our plans to focus on the growth of key owned IP, such as Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, alongside key partnership brands.

"As we focus on our key brands, we are excited that Apple TV+ has announced the greenlight of a new CG-animated Peanuts feature film. With production slated to start in 2024, this feature is a continuation of our commitment to investing in premium content.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nick to WildBrain. As we continue our strategic shift to focus our business on key franchises that can generate the greatest returns from our integrated 360-degree capabilities, Nick's deep expertise in finance and operations in kids' IP, particularly in global licensing, is an ideal fit for WildBrain. I'd like to also thank Aaron for his leadership, dedication and years of service to WildBrain. Aaron has been a great business partner and a passionate champion of our Company. His contributions have been invaluable in shaping our strategic path forward and repositioning the Company for continued growth. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise and knowledge as an advisor as we move through Fiscal 2024."

Aaron Ames, commented: "I've greatly enjoyed working with the people across WildBrain's global organization to help build the Company into the global leader it is today. I have every confidence in the future of WildBrain, and I look forward to continuing in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and the continued success of the Company."

Nick Gawne stated: "I'm excited to join the WildBrain team, as I've long admired the company's capabilities and IP portfolio. I look forward to working with Josh as well as the senior management and finance teams across the global organization to help accelerate the growth of our brands and business and to drive value for shareholders."

Q1 2024 Performance – Executing on Priorities

PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS Focus on Key Brands & Partnerships Subsequent to the quarter, new CG-animated Peanuts feature film greenlit by Apple TV+. The untitled feature will follow Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang on an epic adventure to the big city.

Teletubbies secured new licensing partnerships and content deals to expand the brand into additional categories, with growth in the digital space and fresh promotional activations in key markets. Highlights include a brand-new e-commerce site, new apparel ranges from Dolls Kill, multiple fan-focused activations, location-based events in China and a previously announced global partnership with leading lifestyle retailer MINISO.

WildBrain CPLG, which represents Peanuts on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and India, expanded the consumer products offering for the beloved brand with the signing of new and expanded partnerships across the globe, including cross-category global partnerships, new APAC and China partnerships and new European & UK partnerships.

WildBrain CPLG also announced multiple new cross-category consumer products licensing deals for the Sonic Prime brand in territories across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, building on our partnership with SEGA following the launch of season two of the series on Netflix.

Subsequent to the quarter, WildBrain strengthened its partnership with Mattel with the announcement of new-season greenlights and new international distribution deals for several of its brands.

Subsequent to the quarter, the first two of four CG-animated seasonal specials for the Strawberry Shortcake brand debuted on Netflix. Building on the brand activity, product launches and activations are set to roll out into 2024, further expanding the choices for fans both young and young at heart to enjoy the World of Strawberry Shortcake both on and off screen.

Subsequent to the quarter, season one of the live action series, I Woke Up a Vampire, debuted on Netflix in the Top 10 charts in both the US and Canada. Deliver Sustainable Growth In Fiscal Year 2024, we expect revenue to be down moderately year over year and expect Adjusted EBITDA to be flat to slightly higher. Improve Balance Sheet Committed to financial discipline, reducing leverage and consistent free cash flow generation. Target leverage of under 4x by the end of Fiscal Year 2024.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (in millions of Cdn$) Three Months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $105.5 $126.7 Gross Margin1 $51.8 $55.3 Gross Margin (%)1 49 % 44 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to WildBrain1 $18.9 $19.9 Net Income (Loss) attributable to WildBrain $(15.5) $(7.6) Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $(0.08) $(0.04) Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities $(3.0) $(23.3) Free Cash Flow1 $(25.4) $(8.9)

In Q1 2024, WildBrain made changes to streamline its business structure under a focused strategy designed to optimize its existing 360° IP management expertise and drive the growth of key WildBrain and partner franchises across its core capabilities of Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing.

Financial results will be reported as "Content Creation and Audience Engagement" and "Global Licensing". Legacy "Content Production and Distribution" and legacy "WildBrain Spark" revenue is combined into the renamed "Content Creation and Audience Engagement". As AVOD becomes an even more important form of distribution and an integral part of our overall engagement, the interconnectedness of the network's scale and reach is best reflected on a combined basis.

For the transition period of Fiscal Year 2024, the Company will provide legacy "WildBrain Spark" results for comparable results. Legacy "Consumer Products" has been renamed to "Global Licensing". The Company's Canadian Television Broadcasting business will continue to be reported separately.

In Q1 2024, revenue decreased 17% to $105.5 million, compared to $126.7 million in Q1 2023.

Content Creation and Audience Engagement revenue decreased 27% to $47.2 million in Q1 2024, compared to $64.4 million in Q1 2023. Revenue in the quarter was in line with expectations as the impact of the timing delays in project greenlights slowed activity in the broader content industry. There were fewer live action productions versus the prior year, which preserved gross margin.

Global Licensing revenue declined 5% to $49.5 million in Q1 2024, compared to $52.1 million in Q1 2023. Revenue in the quarter was primarily driven by resilience in the US, for Peanuts as well as strength in our global licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG and our owned brands, offset by timing of deals within the Peanuts brand as well as FX headwinds related to the Japanese Yen.

Legacy WildBrain Spark revenue in Q1 2024 was $11.1 million compared to $11.6 million in Q1 2023, a sequential improvement of 5% from Q4 2023. Kids continue to be highly engaged on our YouTube network, with over 46 billion minutes of videos watched and the average duration of viewing continuing to improve.

Gross Margin1 for Q1 2024 was 49%, compared with gross margin of 44% in Q1 2023. Gross margins were higher with fewer live action production in the current period, compared to the prior period.

Cash used in operating activities in Q1 2024 was $3.0 million, compared to $23.3 million used in operating activities in Q1 2023. Free Cash Flow1 was negative $25.4 million in Q1 2024, compared with negative Free Cash Flow of $8.9 million in Q1 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined 5% to $18.9 million in Q1 2024, compared with $19.9 million in Q1 2023. The decrease in the quarter was driven by lower revenue, primarily within Content Creation and Audience Engagement. We continue to moderate our expenses while supporting growth initiatives.

Q1 2024 net loss was $15.5 million compared to net loss of $7.6 million in Q1 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by lower gross margin dollars1 and higher finance costs.

1. Free Cash Flow, Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to WildBrain are non-GAAP financial measures - see below for further details.

Q1 2024 Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To immediately join the call by phone on that date without operator assistance, please use the following URL to receive an automated instant call back connecting you into the conference: https://emportal.ink/3ZsW91P

Alternately, you may dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator, referencing conference ID 03514956 at +1 (888) 664-6383 in North America or +1 (416) 764-8650 internationally. If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 390-0541 or +1 (416) 764-8677, under passcode 514956#, until November 15, 2023.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on our website approximately two days after the event.

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.