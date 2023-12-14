WILDBRAIN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL MATTERS AT ANNUAL MEETING

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - December 14, 2023 – WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its management information circular dated November 15, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders, held today. In addition, shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors

% of Shares Voted For

% of Shares Voted Against

Youssef Ben-Youssef

99.74 %

0.26 %

Karine Courtemanche

98.57 %

1.43 %

Deborah Drisdell

72.22 %

27.78 %

Erin Elofson

99.60 %

0.40 %

Geoffrey Machum

72.22 %

27.78 %

Thomas McGrath

74.17 %

25.83 %

Rita Middleton

96.61 %

3.39 %

Josh Scherba

99.58 %

0.42 %

Jonathan Whitcher

96.37 %

3.63 %

Donald Wright

98.54 %

1.46 %

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Kathleen Persaud – VP Investor Relations, WildBrain
[email protected]
+1 212-405-6089

Media: Shaun Smith – Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain
[email protected]
+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° IP management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands with kids and families around the world. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.  

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City;Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.   

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of WildBrain and the future financial and operating performance of WildBrain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the availability of and cost of financing, general economic and market conditions and the impact of such conditions on the industries in which WildBrain operates, competition and the potential impact of industry mergers and acquisitions, market factors, WildBrain's ability to identify and execute anticipated production, distribution, licensing and other contracts, contractual counterparty risk, the ability of WildBrain to realize the expected value of its assets, supply chain and other related disruptions, and risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

