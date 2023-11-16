WILDBRAIN'S STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE BRINGING THE SWEETEST HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

The event follows on the heels of the launch of the brand-new Netflix special, Strawberry Shortcake's Perfect Holiday, a delightful CG-animated confection from WildBrain that tells the story of Strawberry Shortcake and friends preparing for the "Winterswirl" holiday celebration.

"Strawberry Shortcake has been a part of making the holidays bright for families for more than 44 years, and we are excited to collaborate with The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic to host this special experience in Rockefeller Center on November 18," said Melissa Goodrich, Director, Franchise Strategy, WildBrain. "Visiting The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is just one of the many ways our fandom can celebrate their love of Strawberry Shortcake this holiday season. We've launched new toy and fashion collections for fans of all ages, created exclusive holiday recipes and sweet treats, and released an all-new animated special on Netflix, which is the perfect holiday treat for the entire family to enjoy together."

The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic was inspired by a fabled tale that an old cottage, nestled inside the trunk of a Christmas tree, is being showered with magical sugar that is pouring in at the seams, which cottage keepers turn into delectable candy for all who enter.

Meet Strawberry Shortcake in a sugary fantasy world

New Strawberry Shortcake features will be added to The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic for an extra sweet experience on November 18:

As guests enter The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic, they are immersed in a swirling, sugar-rush fantasy inside a Christmas tree, and along the way they are encouraged to pluck as much candy as possible from the cottage walls. Guests will then have the opportunity to meet Strawberry Shortcake herself and experience a magical, winter-swirled photo op.

On the journey, visitors will be treated to Spooksieboo's new Strawberry Shortcake-inspired art installation created by Kimmy Perez . The Southern California artist, a long-time Strawberry Shortcake fan, considers herself a child at heart and is known for her love for animals and whimsical creatures, which she brings to life through the fantasy world in her art. Her brand name, SpooksieBoo, combines her two passions: spooky and cute. The first 300 visitors during this special Strawberry Shortcake event will receive an exclusive SpooksieBoo collectible pin.

In addition, all guests will receive a recipe card to make Strawberry Shortcake's Candy Cottage Peppermint Chocolate Cinnamon Buns, inspired by the new Netflix holiday special, Strawberry Shortcake's Perfect Holiday.

Guests will also spot adorable calico-bonneted Strawberry Shortcake dolls placed delicately throughout the experience. The vintage-looking Strawberry Shortcake rag doll is a classic toy that never goes out of style and makes a perfect gift for little ones this holiday. She debuted in 1980 and since then has come to symbolize sweetness, friendship and the power of "baking the world a better place."

Once guests have fulfilled their candy wonderland dreams, they are presented with a specially tailored map so they may set out on a scavenger hunt through Rockefeller Center to discover their own Christmas magic.

"Strawberry Shortcake is a character that I've admired for a long time. She is the perfect muse for the kind of art I love to create, and I can't wait for fans to see how it's come to life," said artist Kimmy Perez, also known as SpooksieBoo.

Enjoy a delicious drink from Café Grumpy

Registered guests can also stop by the Café Grumpy in Rockefeller Center before or after visiting Strawberry Shortcake at The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic on November 18, 5-8 p.m., for a complimentary strawberry-infused hot or cold holiday drink, exclusively available for this event—it's sure to turn the grumps into grins. Caroline Bell co-founded Cafe Grumpy to bring her dream of serving great tasting specialty coffee to everyone in a welcoming environment. Much like Strawberry Shortcake, Caroline's entrepreneurial spirit, is a source of inspiration to women business owners everywhere.

The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is brought to you by We Are Smile Studio, a new company creating immersive theatrical experiences founded by six-time Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Arielle Tepper and Creative Producer Vance Garrett of such notable projects as Museum of Ice Cream and Sleep No More, among others. The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is the first of We are Smile Studio's many experiential collaborations to come.

How to get there

Located at the Channel Gardens at 610 Fifth Avenue, Suite 7, The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is open November 5 and through January 2. Regular hours of operation are Sunday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $25 to $45 per person depending on the day of the week and time and can be purchased at magicalcandycottage.com. For more information visit magicalcandycottage.com or Instagram @magicalcandycottage.

Registered guest can join Strawberry Shortcake at The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic free of charge on November 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. and feel the holiday spirit at its sweetest. Free tickets are available here.

For more information, media can contact:

Shawn Smith

Shawn Smith Communications – external PR for WildBrain

[email protected]

About We Are Smile Studio

We Are Smile Studio is a new theatrical company founded by six-time Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Arielle Tepper, of notable performances such as Annie, Hamlet, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Pillowman and more, Creative Producer Vance Garrett of notable projects such as Museum of Ice Cream, Sleep No More among others. Its mission is to create world-caliber, venue-defining experiences using industry-leading commercial expertise and to make best-of-class theatrical craft, masterful storytelling and elevated pop sensibility.

About Tishman Speyer (tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 533 properties, totaling 223 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

About WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City and new CG-animated seasonal specials on Netflix as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events – and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over US 4$ billion in retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide. Visit her at: strawberryshortcake.com. Strawberry Shortcake is owned by WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment.

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.

