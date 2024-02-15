WILDBRAIN'S STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CELEBRATES HER 45TH ANNIVERSARY IN COLLABORATION WITH BAKERS, MAKERS AND CREATORS

Melissa Goodrich, Director, Franchise Strategy at WildBrain, said: "Strawberry Shortcake's pop culture appeal and enduring legacy make her one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the world. We're excited to tap into those feelings of nostalgia with classic Strawberry Shortcake and also surprise fans with fun ways they can celebrate the World of Strawberry Shortcake with us."

Throughout the anniversary festivities, female bakers, artists, and entrepreneurs will take center stage, showcasing their talents and illustrating how Strawberry Shortcake serves as a source of inspiration. Fans can share how Strawberry Shortcake inspires them by entering The Strawberry Shortcake 45th Anniversary Design Challenge, in collaboration with Threadless, launching on February 19. (See more details below.)

Just in time for the season of love an assortment of Strawberry Shortcake products are available now and more will be coming soon.

Strawberry Shortcake Bakers: Sweet Treats

In honor of Strawberry Shortcake's 45th anniversary, the berry besties of baking will share baking, decorating and recipe ideas throughout the year. In February, four fabulous female bakers, who are inspired by their love of Strawberry Shortcake, will give their take on all things sweet and delicious, and they are offering an array of sweet treats including:

Cake artist extraordinaire and founder of the iconic bakery Flour Shop, Amirah Kassem , will be joining the anniversary celebration by sharing her very own Strawberry Shortcake-inspired cookie decorating kit, which will be unveiled this week on Instagram and TikTok @strawberryshortcake. Forty-five berry besties will be receiving this special cookie decorating kit from Amirah, which will be used to create confections that will be shared across their social channels. Fans everywhere are invited to join in on the baking!

, will be joining the anniversary celebration by sharing her very own Strawberry Shortcake-inspired cookie decorating kit, which will be unveiled this week on Instagram and TikTok @strawberryshortcake. Forty-five berry besties will be receiving this special cookie decorating kit from Amirah, which will be used to create confections that will be shared across their social channels. Fans everywhere are invited to join in on the baking! Strawberry Shortcake will also be taking over Flour Shop's NYC flagship store February 14–27 with a "World of Strawberry Shortcake" theme. To make this partnership even sweeter, a free special Strawberry Shortcake sweet treat will be gifted to the first 50 people who visit the Flour Shop's location at 177 Lafayette St, New York , each day of the two-week takeover.

, each day of the two-week takeover. Additionally, as part of Strawberry Shortcake's celebration of female entrepreneurs and bakers, Toronto -based baker Namaya Navaratnarajah, founder of CakesByNams, designed a berry special selection of Strawberry Shortcake-themed cakes, including an extra-special burn cake that was set ablaze earlier this month to debut the Strawberry Shortcake 45 th anniversary logo across all of Strawberry Shortcake's social channels.

-based baker Namaya Navaratnarajah, founder of CakesByNams, designed a berry special selection of Strawberry Shortcake-themed cakes, including an extra-special burn cake that was set ablaze earlier this month to debut the Strawberry Shortcake 45 anniversary logo across all of Strawberry Shortcake's social channels. Offering even more sweet treats, Jennifer Mihalovits of Dough & Arrow will delight fans with Strawberry Shortcake-inspired cookies this month, and America Ramirez's PeachyCakes will celebrate all eras of Strawberry Shortcake and her friends with themed cakes and special deliveries to fans.

Strawberry Shortcake Makers: Fashion and Product Collections

Celebrating a love for everything sweet, dress up and apparel brand A Leading Role unveiled its Strawberry Shortcake 45 th Anniversary capsule collection featuring a stunning pink tulle skirt adorned with strawberry sequined icons, perfect for a romantic evening out or wherever the day takes you. Paired with the berry cutest crossbody purse and the Strawberry Shortcake Anniversary tee from Golden Hour at Nordstrom's, this unique and sweet look is certain to turn heads wherever you go. The skirt and purse are available now for pre-order at aleadingrole.com. To complete the signature look, fashionistas can rock the bespoke boots inspired by Strawberry Shortcake and skillfully designed by artist Regina Yazdi , and on February 20 fans can enter on the Strawberry Shortcake Instagram channel for an opportunity to win a customized pair of signature Strawberry Shortcake boots.

Anniversary capsule collection featuring a stunning pink tulle skirt adorned with strawberry sequined icons, perfect for a romantic evening out or wherever the day takes you. Paired with the berry cutest crossbody purse and the Strawberry Shortcake Anniversary tee from Golden Hour at Nordstrom's, this unique and sweet look is certain to turn heads wherever you go. The skirt and purse are available now for pre-order at aleadingrole.com. To complete the signature look, fashionistas can rock the bespoke boots inspired by Strawberry Shortcake and skillfully designed by artist , and on fans can enter on the Strawberry Shortcake Instagram channel for an opportunity to win a customized pair of signature Strawberry Shortcake boots. BOY MEETS GIRL ® , a global impact brand known for its iconic double-silhouette logo and purposeful, edgy, contemporary athleisure wear is kicking off our collaboration this month and into the year as well. Founder Stacy Igel fondly recalls her childhood days playing with a Strawberry Shortcake doll, making this collaboration deeply meaningful to her. The collaboration will symbolize her celebration of the belief that young girls, like Strawberry Shortcake and her diverse circle of friends, can achieve anything they set their minds to.

, a global impact brand known for its iconic double-silhouette logo and purposeful, edgy, contemporary athleisure wear is kicking off our collaboration this month and into the year as well. Founder fondly recalls her childhood days playing with a Strawberry Shortcake doll, making this collaboration deeply meaningful to her. The collaboration will symbolize her celebration of the belief that young girls, like Strawberry Shortcake and her diverse circle of friends, can achieve anything they set their minds to. Fandom-first retailer BoxLunch is launching a 25-piece collection to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Strawberry Shortcake. The product assortment, which includes apparel, home, novelty, auto, sleep, accessories, pins, bags and jewelry, pays homage to the brand's massively successful doll and merchandise line that has been bringing joy to audiences since its introduction in 1979. The collection is available now online and in BoxLunch stores nationwide in the US.

Collectibles and Toys

Collectibles company The Loyal Subjects has developed an exciting line of scent-infused fashion dolls, plush dolls, playsets and collectibles featuring Strawberry Shortcake and all her berry besties. The poseable fashion dolls also include collectible enamel pins. This is the first release of many to come with our strategic and elevated partnership with The Loyal Subjects.

Strawberry Shortcake fans can immerse themselves in a world of joy, laughter and nostalgia with the "The Berry Bestie Collection" by artist SpooksieBoo! The delightful illustrations feature Strawberry Shortcake and her adorable pink Yo Gabba Gabba! pal Foofa. Designed with love and adorned with vibrant artwork, each element is a celebration of the magic of friendship.

Gabba! pal Foofa. Designed with love and adorned with vibrant artwork, each element is a celebration of the magic of friendship. Sticker company Blank Tag Co. created a special collection of Strawberry Shortcake stickers for Valentine's Day! Fans can get creative and customize a notebook, water bottle or other items with these adorable waterproof and dishwasher-safe stickers.

Additional partners, including Goose Creek Candles, Glamlite Cosmetics, Bare Tree Media and Sweet Peas Co., will launch new Strawberry Shortcake-inspired assortments for fans from baby to young adult.

Strawberry Shortcake Creators: Design Contest

The Strawberry Shortcake 45th Anniversary Design Challenge, in collaboration with Threadless, launches on February 19 , offering enthusiasts a chance to showcase their creative prowess. Participants are encouraged to create a new design that embodies the essence of Strawberry Shortcake inspired by their personal connection to the character. Drawing from four-and-a-half decades of cherished memories, fans are encouraged to embrace the various eras of Strawberry Shortcake. Whether inspired by the classic renditions or the latest incarnations, fans are invited to imbue their art with beloved characters, pets and distinctive elements from the world of Strawberry Shortcake. Prizes including a US $3,000 Grand Prize, along with second and third place awards, await the winners whose designs will grace the Threadless platform. Further details can be found at: https://www.threadless.com/strawberry-shortcake-45th/

About WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City and new CG-animated seasonal specials on Netflix as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events – and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over US 4$ billion in retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide. Visit her at: strawberryshortcake.com . Strawberry Shortcake is owned by WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment.

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.