Wildcat and Austin Elements Partner to Close the Loop on LFP/LMFP Battery Recycling

SAN DIEGO and HOUSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a leading US cathode producer, and Austin Elements Inc., a leading US critical minerals recycler and sustainable LFP precursors producer, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on closing the loop for Lithium (Manganese) Iron Phosphate (L(M)FP) batteries.

This partnership with Austin Elements will ensure a reliable supply of high-quality precursors necessary for Wildcat's cathode materials production. Wildcat recently produced 1MT of LFP CAM for client sampling.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to convert end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scraps into L(M)FP cathode materials. Austin Elements will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and iron phosphate from L(M)FP black mass. Austin Elements is robust to process "DIRTY" black mass of high content of aluminum and copper. These materials have been successfully validated by Wildcat Discovery Technologies and will be supplied to Wildcat for use in their proprietary cathode materials.

This partnership strengthens the US supply chain for critical minerals and supports the objectives of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Recycling Selections. These materials are manufactured domestically by US companies and IRA-qualified, ensuring they meet the standards set by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Wildcat has been developing battery materials since 2006, and it plans to build a plant in the United States to manufacture LFP in late 2026, LMFP in 2027, and disordered rock salt (DRX) in 2028. The plant, opening in 2026 with a 15,000-ton capacity, is set to double to 30,000 tons in 2028. This partnership with Austin Elements will ensure a reliable supply of high-quality precursors necessary for Wildcat's cathode materials production.

Austin Elements Inc. specializes in producing high-specification critical minerals and LFP/LMFP battery precursors using recycled feedstocks. Their innovative, low-carbon processes recover valuable minerals from various sources, including LFP and NCM lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap. As a tier-one and tier-two recycler for top EV OEMs and cell manufacturers worldwide, Austin Elements has secured feedstocks from the US, Europe, North, and South America. Notably, Austin Elements is the only LFP recycler in North America and Europe, capable of producing qualified battery-grade lithium carbonate and LFP precursor from "Dirty" black mass with high impurity content. Austin Elements plans to build 10,000 MTs LFP black mass refinery facility in Houston, Texas in early 2026, and expand to 85,000 MTs by 2028. It will be the largest LFP black mass refinery plant in the US and Europe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Austin Elements to advance LFP recycling for high-performance cathode materials," said Wildcat President and CEO Mark Gresser. "Customers in North America seek accessible, long-term alternatives to China-based CAM production, and our partnership helps achieve that objective in a sustainable and efficient way."

"We are excited to join forces with Wildcat Discovery Technologies," said Dr. Jacob Jin, CEO of Austin Elements Inc. "Our novel patented L(M)FP recycling processes enable the economics of LFP recycling, and the battery-grade lithium-carbonate sustainable L(M) FP precursors are a perfect match for Wildcat's advanced battery research and manufacturing capabilities. Together, we will make significant strides in the circular economy for LFP series battery materials."

Austin Elements is committed to supplying qualified materials to Wildcat according to the mutually agreed timelines, and Wildcat Discovery Technologies agrees to purchase significant quantities of these materials. This partnership marks a crucial step in ensuring a sustainable and efficient supply chain for battery production, reinforcing the companies' positions as leaders in the battery materials industry.

About Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Wildcat's mission is to produce high-performance U.S.-made cathodes to enable widespread adoption of clean energy. Founded in 2006, the company plans to manufacture a portfolio of nickel- and cobalt-free CAM at a plant it builds in the United States. At the same time, Wildcat will continue to leverage its 15 years of materials development to help customers achieve the best integrated battery cell. For more information, visit Wildcat Discovery Technologies .

About Austin Elements Inc.

Austin Elements Inc. specializes in producing high-specification critical minerals and battery precursors using recycled feedstocks (LFP, NCM, and ceramic glass). The company is committed to sustainable practices and has developed low-carbon processes for recovering minerals from various sources. For more information, visit Austin Elements Inc. .

