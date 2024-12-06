Wildcat DX, LLC Acquires Navis Clinical Laboratories

Wildcat DX, LLC acquires full ownership stake in Navis Clinical Laboratories, Inc and retains interim CEO, Damon Borg, to bring new Strengthened Commitment to Growth.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat DX, LLC is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Navis Clinical Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic lab testing services.

Navis has long been dedicated to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The new ownership group shares these core values, and their involvement will further enhance our ability to expand and improve our products and services. As part of this transition, Dr. Damon Borg has been appointed as interim CEO.

Navis is an exciting addition to the already impressive portfolio of Health Care companies owned and operated by the Wildcat DX, LLC management team. Some of the companies in this portfolio include;

Encore Wound Care is one of the largest mobile wound care practices in the country, servicing long term care facilities in Ohio , Kentucky , Tennessee , and Pennsylvania , with Indiana expected to launch in early 2025.

, , , and , with expected to launch in early 2025. Encore Surgical Supplies is a rapidly growing post operative surgical dressing company. The Encore Surgical program drives the post operative conservative therapy for Ortho, Derm, Plastics, and General Surgery practices across the country. In just a year's time, physician groups across the country have adopted the Encore Surgical platform.

MedArbor Diagnostics is a Clinical Molecular Laboratory located in Bristol, PA. They service a full line of molecular based infectious diseases testing including UTI, Respiratory, Wound, Women's Health and Gastrointestinal panels.

They service a full line of molecular based infectious diseases testing including UTI, Respiratory, Wound, Women's Health and Gastrointestinal panels. Novo Health Care Services is a technology and billing company that has developed several software platforms including but not limited to – Novo LIMs, Encore Wound Tracker, and Novo Rx. Another division of the company performs billing services for pharmacies, laboratories, and medical practices throughout the country.

The combined healthcare entities are to exceed $200m in yearly revenue, with 100% year over year growth.

"We are extremely excited to add and synergize Navis into our expanding health care network. Navis has a long-standing reputation of being one of the top toxicology laboratories in the country. We will work to continue building upon their excellent reputation while bringing additional value to company through our business network and relationships," said Miro Kesic, Managing Partner of Wildcat DX, LLC.

Navis remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency. The entire team is energized by this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for growth and continued success.

For additional information, please contact:

Craig Waters, CFO [email protected] (440)652-8748

