Wildcat Launches Platform with Corey Weiner to Pursue Managed Services and Digital Transformation Acquisitions

News provided by

Wildcat Capital Management

06 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Capital Management, a New York-based family office, announced today that it has formed Wink Tech in partnership with Corey Weiner in order to acquire platform companies in the managed IT services and digital transformation industries.

Weiner brings nearly two decades of successful leadership experience in the technology services market, having most recently served as the President of Media & Technology at Advantage Solutions, a leading international provider of technology-enabled and data-driven sales and marketing services. Prior to Advantage, Weiner was the CEO of Jun Group, an industry-leading technology business in the mobile advertising market that was acquired by Advantage Solutions in 2018.

Wink Tech will pursue acquisitions in the managed IT services and digital transformation sectors, and will target platform companies with loyal customer relationships and differentiated service offerings that can serve as platforms for growth in a fragmented and changing industry landscape.

"I am pleased to announce this new partnership with Wildcat," said Corey Weiner. "Wildcat has a long and successful track record of backing experienced management teams to build businesses without the constraints of a typical institutional investor. Their flexible investment horizon and partnership-centric approach allows their management partners to make the right long-term decisions to help drive growth, which I view as crucial for building a differentiated platform in this evolving industry."

Weiner added, "Wildcat and I have a shared view that now is an attractive time to build a differentiated IT Services platform. Digital transformation is not just a trend but a fundamental shift in business operations while managed IT services are poised to be the backbone of this new era. Wink Tech will aim to provide trusted advice and leadership to customers navigating an increasingly complex suite of technology solutions."

Drew Tarlow, Head of Private Investments at Wildcat said, "Corey has built an impressive reputation as a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the technology services sector. We are thrilled to have an executive of Corey's caliber and integrity lead Wink Tech as we seek to build an innovative platform in the industry."

About Wink Tech

Wink Tech was founded by Corey Weiner and Wildcat Capital Management to acquire MSP and digital transformation businesses, with a mission to create lasting partnerships with founders and a platform for continued growth. For additional information please contact [email protected] or visit www.wink.tech.

About Wildcat Capital Management

Wildcat was established in 2011 as a single-family investment office. The firm has a long term, flexible family-office-driven approach and employs a thematic investment process to identify best-in-class businesses and growth-oriented companies across any stage of the maturity curve. Wildcat seeks to partner with leading private consumer, business services, software, healthcare, and other technology-enabled companies. In addition, Wildcat has both a public markets investment team and a value-add and opportunistic real estate investment team. For additional information please contact [email protected] or visit www.wildcatcap.com.

SOURCE Wildcat Capital Management

Also from this source

Wildcat Capital Management Sends Letter to Consolidated Communications' Board of Directors Opposing Take Private Transaction at $4.70 Per Share

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Wildcat"), which beneficially owns approximately three million shares of Consolidated ...

Wildcat Capital Management-Backed Car Wash Platform Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Sculptor Real Estate

Wildcat Capital Management, a New York-based family office, announced today that its car wash platform – which includes Club Car Wash and Express...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.