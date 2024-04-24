Wildcat receives 100th patent for battery materials innovation and technology

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery materials pioneer Wildcat Discovery Technologies today announced it received its 100th patent, reinforcing its industry-leading innovation and advancing its strategy for U.S.-based cathode materials manufacturing.

Wildcat has been developing battery materials since 2006 and plans to build a plant in the United States to manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) in late 2026, lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) in 2027, and disordered rock salt (DRX) in 2028. The company has received patents for cathode active materials (CAM) innovations, novel electrolytes and anodes, and various other battery-related technologies – including its unique high throughput platform that accelerates materials development and testing.

The 100th Wildcat patent, granted by the U.S. in January 2024, protects the company's leading-edge development of "Cathode with Disordered Rocksalt Material and Method of Forming the Cathode." Wildcat is poised to disrupt global CAM markets with DRX, which has gained significant attention in the field of energy storage due to its high energy density.

"Congratulations to our innovative Wildcat team for continuing to lead the industry in battery materials development," said Wildcat President and CEO Mark Gresser. "Wildcat's mission is to produce high-performance U.S.-made cathode materials to enable widespread adoption of clean energy, and our development and engineering capability is central to our strategy."

Wildcat's first U.S. patent, granted in 2010, recognized the company's unique "High Throughput Mechanical Alloying and Screening." It was the first in a series of patents relating to the Wildcat platform that allows scientists to perform comprehensive materials testing and development 10 times faster than conventional methods.

Wildcat has received 61 U.S. patents and 39 patents from other countries, including China, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, Wildcat has approximately 60 patents pending.

Wildcat's mission is to produce high-performance U.S.-made cathode materials to enable widespread adoption of clean energy. Founded in 2006, the company plans to manufacture a portfolio of nickel- and cobalt-free cathode materials at Wildcat's new U.S.-based manufacturing facility, currently in the final stages of design. Wildcat will continue to leverage its 15 years of materials development to help customers utilize Wildcat cathode materials and achieve the best possible integrated battery cell.

Wildcat was named one of the "50 Most Innovative Companies" by Technology Review magazine. For additional information, visit us at wildcatdiscovery.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

