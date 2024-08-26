Wildcat Supplies Coated Electrodes to a Leading Battery Cell Maker

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a leading US cathode producer, announced today it supplied a prominent battery cell maker with coated electrode samples, demonstrating its capabilities in every facet of the battery cell-making process, from powder production to cell testing.

"Customers benefit from our deep battery material research and precise scale-up engineering to optimize complete battery cell performance," explained Wildcat President and CEO Mark Gresser. "Our recent delivery of an LFP-coated electrode to a battery cell maker, based on their specific requirements, is just the latest example of our capabilities."

Wildcat has been developing battery materials since 2006, and it plans to build a plant in the United States to manufacture LFP in late 2026, LMFP in 2027, and DRX (Disordered Rocksalt) in 2028. With over 225 collaboration projects with 85 companies across multiple industries, Wildcat has consistently delivered innovative solutions for all battery components.

Wildcat has sampled LFP to 12 customers to-date, covering a diverse range of cell makers from the stationary storage market all the way to automotive OEMs. The company's unique capability to build cells and conduct testing in-house, coupled with its full range of battery services, including large-scale electrode coating, underscores its comprehensive approach to customer support.

This latest achievement in supplying LFP-coated electrode samples is a testament to Wildcat's commitment to driving innovation in the battery materials industry and its ability to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

"We're not only developing our own in-house LFP but also conducting our own testing and providing comprehensive data. This ability to leverage our skills to meet the needs of our customers is what sets Wildcat apart," said Mark Gresser.

As the energy market continues to grow, Wildcat's unique approach to customer sampling and testing, enables it to move faster through the product development cycle and into commercialization.

