WILDE Enters the Cracker Aisle with the First Crackers Made from Chicken Breast and Real Cheese

First cross-category expansion comes as the real-protein snack brand debuts new 100K-square-foot USDA-regulated production facility

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WILDE, the brand challenging the traditional snack aisle by building indulgent snacks from all-natural chicken breast, today announced the launch of WILDE Protein Crackers - a breakthrough innovation that once again flips the traditional snack format on its head. Instead of starting with refined grains and adding protein powder, WILDE builds its Protein Crackers with all-natural chicken breast, chicken bone broth, and real cheese. The result is an oven-baked cracker that delivers the nostalgic crunch and bold flavor today's snackers crave with 12 grams of protein per serving - four times more protein than leading cheese cracker brands.

WILDE Protein Crackers are made with all-natural chicken breast, chicken bone broth and real cheese. WILDE scales operations as a $100M brand with a retail footprint exceeding 30,000 doors nationwide.

Designed to go head-to-head with legacy cheese crackers in taste and texture, WILDE's first cross-category innovation since launching WILDE Protein Chips proves that whole-food protein can power even the most nostalgic, flavor-forward snack formats. WILDE Protein Crackers make real chicken and aged cheese the base, not an add-on, reinforcing the brand's mission to end empty snacking by rebuilding everyday snacks with real, nutrient-dense ingredients you'd cook with.

"Crackers haven't changed in decades. We rebuilt them with chicken breast as the #1 ingredient," said Jason Wright, Founder and CEO of WILDE. "You get the crunch, the flavor, the snack you remember. But the protein is real and it comes from food you'd cook with. No fillers, no protein powder, no compromise on what a cracker should taste like."

WILDE Protein Crackers launch in four bold flavors: Classic Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Buffalo Cheddar, and Hot Honey. Offered in sizes from 1.06 oz singles and multipacks to 9 oz family-size bags, they're built for everything from on-the-go snacking to sharing at home.

The launch of Protein Crackers coincides with expanded production capabilities as WILDE opens a 130,000-square-foot, owned-and-operated USDA-regulated facility. The new facility will expand production capacity sixfold, a critical step as WILDE scales operations as a $100M brand with a retail footprint exceeding 30,000 doors nationwide.

WILDE Protein Crackers begin rolling out nationally today, marking the next phase of WILDE's expansion beyond the chip aisle and into a snack brand. Distribution will continue expanding throughout the spring, with broader retail availability planned for the summer. To find a retailer near you, visit wildebrands.com and follow along on social media at @wildechips.

About WILDE:

Founded in 2015 by Jason Wright, WILDE is rewriting the rules of snacking with protein-powered chips made from real ingredients like chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth. Built to replace empty carbs with bold flavor and real nutrition, WILDE Protein Chips and Protein Crackers provide 10+ grams of protein per serving and lead with chicken breast as the first ingredient, not an afterthought WILDE is leading a new era of flavor-first, unapologetically bold real protein offerings that fuels its mission to end empty snacking.

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SOURCE WILDE