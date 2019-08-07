Wilden® Releases New Equalizer® Surge Dampeners - Integrated SD Series (ISD)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilden®, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, is pleased to announce the release of its new bolted plastic Equalizer® Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Series (ISD). The new ISD Series dampeners have been specifically engineered to help extend the life and reduce the noise of Wilden 13 mm (1/2″) and 25 mm (1″) Pro-Flo Series bolted plastic air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps while providing users with convenient installation and use.

Wilden ISD Series dampeners utilize an integrated design that allows them to be directly incorporated in the Pro-Flo Series bolted plastic manifold design. They easily install onto the top of Wilden pumps without any additional hardware. There are no additional connecting elements or piping changes needed to install these dampeners, which keeps operational downtime to a minimum.

These dampeners are available in 13 mm (1/2″) and 25 mm (1″) sizes in Polyethylene construction, with PTFE and EPDM diaphragm material options. They feature temperature ranges from -51°C to 138°C (-60°F to 280°F) for EPDM and 10°C to 137°C (14°F to 280°F) for PTFE. With a maximum working pressure of 100 psi, they are ideal for use across a variety of markets, including paints and coatings, chemical, hygienic, and general industrial applications.

For more information about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com. Wilden is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com .

About Wilden® Pump and Engineering Company:

Jim Wilden revolutionized the pumping industry when he invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump in 1955. Since that time, Wilden® Pump and Engineering Company has been at the forefront of bringing AODD technology into the future by building its extensive infrastructure, knowledge base and intellectual capital. Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo® Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paints and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Additionally, Wilden offers the largest selection of AODD diaphragms in the world to ensure your unique application demands are fully met. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, USA, Wilden is part of PSG®, a Dover company. To learn more about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

