Wilderness Poets Expands Line of Organic Superfood Powders with Launch of Freeze-Dried Açai Powder

ASHLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderness Poets, a maker and worldwide distributor of ultra-premium nut butters, trail mixes, teas and superfoods, is excited for consumers to try the newest addition to its line of superfood powders—USDA Organic Freeze-Dried Açai Powder.

Wilderness Poets' Organic Freeze-Dried Açaí Powder

Bursting with antioxidants, plant-based Omega-3 and anthocyanins, Wilderness Poets' Organic Açai Powder is freeze-dried to preserve its potent, purple antioxidants, with absolutely no sugar added. Native to the rainforests of the Amazon River Basin, this nutrient-dense superfood can be added to smoothies, yogurts, desserts, ice cream and even added as an ingredient in homemade face masks.

"Açai is an incredibly popular superfood," said John Bannerman, Co-Owner of Wilderness Poets. "So much so, that the açai market is slated to grow from $722 million to over $2089 million by the end of 2025. And yet, many açai products on the market are full of additives, sweeteners and other ingredients. With the launch of our Organic Açai Powder, we wanted to offer consumers açai in its purest form. Our Freeze-Dried Açai Powder contains only one ingredient, 100% organic açai berries."

The Açai Powder the newest addition to the company's line of USDA Organic Superfood Powders which includes: Dragon Fruit, Camu Camu Berry, Elderberry, Blue Butterfly Pea Flower, Turmeric, Super Green Juice, Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea, Premium Grade Organic Matcha Green Tea, Hemp Protein, Coconut Milk and Coconut Water.

Wilderness Poets' Organic Freeze-Dried Açai Powder is available for an MSRP of $14.94 and can be purchased online through the brand's website, iHerb or Amazon, as well as in natural food stores across the country. Like all the company's products, Wilderness Poets' Açai Powder can be purchased in bulk, in 1-pound, 2-pound or 5-pound varieties without a wholesale license.

For more information about Wilderness Poets and their amazing products by visiting www.wildernesspoets.com and by following the company on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT WILDERNESS POETS:

Based out of Ashland, Oregon, Wilderness Poets is a small, family-owned company operating with intention and integrity to provide consumers with high quality, consciously crafted, responsibly sourced foods that contribute to a healthy, mindful and active lifestyle. Wilderness Poets is a maker and worldwide distributor of ultra-premium nut butters and artisanal ingredients like Organic nuts, berries, seeds, gourmet trail mixes and nutrient-packed superfoods. Wilderness Poets' products can be found in natural food stores, on Amazon, or directly through the company's website where customers can also buy in bulk. For more information about Wilderness Poets and their products, please visit www.wildernesspoets.com.

Media Contact:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310-694-0895

SOURCE Wilderness Poets