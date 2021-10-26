Wilderness Poets™ Helps Consumers Eat, Drink & Be Merry with Release of Gourmet Holiday Gift Sets

ASHLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, Wilderness Poets, a family-owned company specializing in making, sourcing and distributing hand-crafted, high-quality, USDA Organic nuts, nut butters, trail mixes, seeds, berries, teas and nutrient-dense superfoods is releasing four premium gift sets.

In the spirit of the holidays, the company is offering the following gift sets :

Wilderness Poets' Nut Butter Trinity Set Wilderness Poets' Matcha Bowl Gift Set

Matcha Bowl Gift Set ($65)

Chocolate Making Kit ( $75 )

Oregon-Grown Nuts, Seeds and Berries Set ($50)

Nut Butter Trinity Set ($40)

Wild Mix Set ($25)

Rainbow Smoothie Set ($45)

Descriptions:

The perfect gift for tea connoisseurs, the Ceremonial Matcha Tea Gift Set features organic, ceremonial-grade, Japanese Matcha along with a bamboo whisk, a bamboo tea scoop and a hand-crafted ceramic matcha bowl, lovingly made by a local potter in Ashland, Oregon .



features organic, ceremonial-grade, Japanese Matcha along with a bamboo whisk, a bamboo tea scoop and a hand-crafted ceramic matcha bowl, lovingly made by a local potter in . Give the gift of homemade chocolate, or start a new family tradition, with Wilderness Poets' Chocolate Making Kit . Featuring the purest, raw cacao available, the Chocolate Making Kit includes raw, Heirloom Cacao Paste, Organic Maple Crystals, Pure Tahitian Vanilla Powder, Wilderness Poets' Song of Delight Wild Trail Mix and four BPA-free, Silicon Chocolate Bar Molds.



Featuring the purest, raw cacao available, the Chocolate Making Kit includes raw, Heirloom Cacao Paste, Organic Maple Crystals, Pure Tahitian Vanilla Powder, Wilderness Poets' Song of Delight Wild Trail Mix and four BPA-free, Silicon Chocolate Bar Molds. The Oregon-Grown Nuts, Seeds and Berries Set contains Wilderness Poets' antioxidant-rich Hazelnuts ; sun-ripened Blueberries ; organic, Oregon -grown heirloom Pumpkin Seeds; and plump Pacific Northwest Cranberries , grown on a small-scale, 3rd generation family farm.



contains Wilderness Poets' antioxidant-rich ; sun-ripened ; organic, -grown heirloom and plump , grown on a small-scale, 3rd generation family farm. Raw, USDA Organic, made in micro-batches, and never heated above 100°, this is nut butter unlike anything you've ever tasted. The Nut Butter Trinity Set consists of Wilderness Poets' bestselling Pistachio Butter, Macadamia Butter and Pecan Butter in 8 oz. glass jars.



consists of Wilderness Poets' bestselling and in 8 oz. glass jars. A thoughtful gift for the outdoor enthusiast, the Wild Mix Set has each of Wilderness Poets' healthful trail mixes, including the Harvest Mix, Abundance Mix, Power Mix and Delight Mix .



has each of Wilderness Poets' healthful trail mixes, including the and . Know a smoothie lover, or wellness guru? The Rainbow Smoothie Set is comprised of the company's best-selling superfood powders: Super Green Juice Powder, Dragonfruit Powder, Blue Butterfly Pea Flower Powder and Coconut Water Powder. This set is great for making smoothies on-the-go or adding vibrance and extra nutrition to your blended smoothies.

Each of these gift sets will be available through Wilderness Poets' website with free shipping. The products are also sold individually through the company's website, iHerb, Amazon and select natural grocery stores nationwide. Consumers can also purchase a gift certificate for their loved ones at www.wildernesspoets.com .

ABOUT WILDERNESS POETS:

Based in Ashland, Oregon, Wilderness Poets is a small, family-owned company operating with intention and integrity to provide consumers with high quality, microcrafted, responsibly sourced foods that contribute to a healthy, mindful, and active lifestyle. Wilderness Poets is a maker and worldwide distributor of ultra-premium nut butters and artisanal ingredients like Organic nuts, berries, seeds, gourmet trail mixes and nutrient-packed superfoods. Wilderness Poets' products can be found in natural food stores, on Amazon, or directly through the company's website where customers can also buy in bulk. For more information about Wilderness Poets and their products, please visit www.wildernesspoets.com .

