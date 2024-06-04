Wilderness Resort and Moment Factory partnering to bring Aquavia Lumina, an Enchanted Night Walk through a canyon of wonders

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderness Resort officials announced today that they are partnering with Moment Factory to present Aquavia Lumina, an Enchanted Night Walk through a canyon of wonders. The new attraction will allow guests the opportunity to travel through the Wilderness Canyon located between the main resort and Glacier Canyon Lodge, and across a multimedia pathway inspired by the wonders of the Dells. The project, which will be open to the public, is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Aquavia Lumina, An Enchanted Night Walk through a canyon of wonders, coming fall 2024 to Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Aquavia Lumina will be the 21st Lumina Enchanted Night Walk in the international series created by the Montreal-based multimedia entertainment studio. The immersive experience will transport visitors into another world with creative storytelling that accentuates the natural beauty tucked within the resort's property. It will feature mystical multimedia experiences and thousands of luminous lights and lasers that create a magical environment full of surprises.

According to Joe Eck, chief operating officer for Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, "We first met Moment Factory at an industry trade show and were curious about their awe-inspiring creations so we went to Canada to visit three of them. Then we found out that they were going to present Astra Lumina Night Walk at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg by our sister property Wilderness at the Smokies. We were so excited by how Anakeesta's project turned out that we then commissioned Moment Factory to create Kaleiodoscope Kavern – the world's first immersive lazy river for us at our Smokies property. We're now so incredibly excited to be bringing Aquavia Lumina to the Dells so our resort can highlight the natural beauty of the Dells' sandstone cliffs that made our region first become a tourist destination."

On the enchanted Aquavia Lumina Night Walk, visitors will enter a dreamlike world where nature is enhanced by lighting effects, video projections and original music. They will follow a mystical deer through the Wilderness Canyon in search of 'The Source', a legendary spring said to transform nature with the magic of water.

Aquavia Lumina will be a family-oriented nighttime experience for people of all ages to experience when they visit Wisconsin Dells. The fun will begin at nautical dusk so when the waterparks close for the evening families can be immersed in this magical multimedia attraction. Aquavia will be open at nightfall every month throughout the year. For more information on the project visit aquavialumina.com .

For more information on the resort or for reservations, visit https://www.wildernessresort.com/ or call 1.800.867.WILD (9453).

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Their team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences.

In addition to Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 525 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the world and include such clients as Changi Airport, Notre Dame Basilica of Montreal, Disney, Billie Eilish, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Cipriani, Universal Studios, Anakeesta and the Reims Cathedral.

About Wilderness Resort

Wilderness Resort consists of over 600 wooded acres in Wisconsin Dells and is home to Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort, which features 446 guest rooms, 40 Vacation Villas, 76 Frontier Condominiums, 36 cabins and 8 treehouse cabins. It is also home to Wilderness on the Lake which features 108 luxurious two and three bedroom condominium units overlooking Lake Delton; and Glacier Canyon Lodge, which features 460 upscale condominium units.

Combined, these three properties offer four indoor and four outdoor waterparks that total nearly 500,000 square feet that's over 12 football fields of extreme water fun! The resort is also home to Glacier Canyon Conference Center; Sundara Spa; Wild Rock Golf Club; The Woods 9-Hole Golf Course; three massive prize arcades; Timberland Playhouse; three Clip 'N Climb Challenge Walls; The Wild Abyss indoor 3-D black light mini golf; Lost Cabin Laser Tag; indoor and outdoor go-karts and kiddy-karts; Wilderness Canyon Zip Line Tour; Northern Lights Sky Ropes Course; three Room Escapes by DOA; Take Flight Ariel Adventure; and outdoor Jurassic mini golf. Dining options include Field's at the Wilderness; Sarento's; Survivors; Swimm'n Chick'n and several other quick service options.

SOURCE Wilderness Resort