Wilderness Trail Distillery Debuts 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Offering

DANVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderness Trail, the award-winning Kentucky Distillery known for using modern science to optimize old-world distilling traditions, is proud to announce the launch of 6-Year-Old Private Barrel offerings in their single barrel lineup. This marks a notable milestone for the young craft distillery, which was founded only 13 years ago.

The collection features three distinct 6-year-old, single-barrel, cask-strength, non-chill filtered expressions including a Wheated Bourbon, a High-Rye Bourbon, and a Rye Whiskey. Each is meticulously crafted using Wilderness Trail's Sweet Mash process, proprietary yeast strains, and a Level 4 Alligator Char barrel profile to deliver elevated flavor definition and barrel complexity.

Hand-selected for its distinct character and complexity, each single barrel is a testament to the combination of employing modern fermentation science with traditional Kentucky maturation techniques. Wilderness Trail's unconventional approach to traditional bourbon-making is crafted for the true whiskey enthusiast looking to explore alternative styles and is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

"At six years, our single barrels hit the sweet spot where our sweet mash fermentation and proprietary yeast strains deliver layered complexity without sacrificing balance," said Dr. Pat Heist, Co-Owner and Chief Scientific Officer of Wilderness Trail Distillery. "The Wheated, High-Rye bourbon, and Rye Whiskey selections let enthusiasts choose between softer high-wheat elegance and the vibrant spice and herbal nuance of rye, each barrel a distinct expression of science meeting tradition."

What's in the 6-Year-Old Private Barrel Offering

Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($70): Bottled at cask strength and featuring a high-wheat mash bill for a uniquely soft and rich flavor, the Wheated Bourbon features a mash bill of 64% corn, 24% wheat, and 12% malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. This is one of Kentucky's highest wheat ratios, resulting in a softer, more nuanced flavor profile. Aged in #4 char barrels and entered at 110 proof, the tasting profile is characterized by sweet and nutty notes, encompassing vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, and stone fruit. Secondary notes include baking spice, oak, and barrel char.

Kentucky Straight High-Rye Bourbon 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($70): Bold and complex, the High Rye Bourbon is crafted with a unique mash bill of 64% corn, 24% rye, and 12% malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. Aged in #4 char barrels and entered at 110 proof, this bourbon stands out for its distinctly spicier, herbal, and botanical flavor profile. With balanced notes of rye spice, herbal complexity, and a hint of mint, the profile is complemented by aromatic tobacco, oak, cherry, citrus, and vanilla, underscored by a subtle smokiness.

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey 6-Year-Old Private Barrel ($80): Crafted with 56% rye, 33% corn, and 11% malted barley, this refined Wilderness Trail mash bill presents a well-balanced flavor profile, engineered to showcase broader complexity and balance than conventional high-rye recipes. Aged in #4 char barrels at 105 proof, it's a true Kentucky original. Approachable and smooth, layered notes of plum, green apple and citrus are complemented by vanilla and baking spice, enhanced by gentle oak, barrel char, and subtle hints of mint, herbs, and botanicals.

All three product offerings will be permanently and widely available on shelves in the US beginning of January 2026. The Wheated Bourbon is available now for pre-order at the following link: https://www.reservebar.com/products/GROUPING-2550781.

ABOUT WILDERNESS TRAIL DISTILLERY

Wilderness Trail Distillery is a premium Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskey producer located in Danville, Kentucky. Started in 2012 by industry experts Dr. Pat Heist and Shane Baker, Wilderness Trail Distillery is known for its unsparing, ultramodern approach to making whiskey, and is a proud member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Heritage member of the Kentucky Distillers Association. Wilderness Trail is recognized as the 14th largest Bourbon Distillery with award-winning Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskey brands known as Wilderness Trail Small Batch, Bottled in Bond made from a proprietary infusion process and the original genuine sweet mash process.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

