Wilderton Aperitivo Co. Sets the Non-Alc Aperitivo Standard with Bold Rebrand

Wilderton's Craft Non-Alc Aperitivos Have Arrived to Declare Spritz Season is Forever

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderton, the pioneering force behind America's first non-alc distillery and tasting room, is reintroducing itself as Wilderton Aperitivo Co. This isn't just a rebrand—it's a bold leap into the heart of spritz and aperitivo culture, the fastest-growing cocktail trend in America. Spritz culture represents more than just a cocktail—it's a lifestyle rooted in intentional social moments. Originating in Italy, it celebrates light, refreshing drinks that enhance social occasions, reflecting a trend towards mindful drinking with non-alcoholic or low-ABV options. With the spritz now ranked the #1 fastest-growing cocktail in the U.S. and the #7 most popular cocktail overall, Wilderton is now creating craft, non-alc spritz options designed for those who love aperitivo culture but don't want the alcohol.

Wilderton Aperitivo Co.

Coinciding with the rebrand, Wilderton is launching Citrus Aperitivo, a bright and lush newcomer joining the beloved Bittersweet Aperitivo for a sweeter side of spritzing—both crafted to give consumers a bold, flavorful alternative to the typical alcoholic and non-alc offerings. Each made by hand in Oregon from raw botanicals sourced from 6 continents. Whether you're mixing up a classic spritz or exploring the full range of traditional aperitivo cocktails, Wilderton is rewriting the rules of how we experience this exploding beverage trend.

Brad Whiting, CEO and Co-Founder of Wilderton cheers, "Wilderton has always been guided by the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest— a region synonymous with exploring uncharted territory and paving a new way forward. Much like the non-alc industry at large, we're creating new options for consumers that didn't exist five years ago. This launch isn't just about introducing a new look; it's a testament to our vision of elevating non-alc beverages with the complexity and care they deserve. We're reshaping spritz culture and setting a new standard for how people experience mindful drinking. "

Wilderton Aperitivo Co. is bridging two megatrends in the beverage space: the explosive growth of non-alc beverages and the spritz revolution. With 81% of consumers who enjoy alcoholic spritzes saying they're open to trying a non-alc version, Wilderton is positioned to recruit fans of the classic spritz and offer them something just as exciting but without alcohol or guilt.

"We've always been about exploring botanicals in unexpected ways, reimagining tradition rather than discarding it. Aperitivos give us the perfect playground to build something both familiar and fresh," shares Seth O'Malley, Founding Distiller and lifelong aperitivo aficionado. "Our drinks don't just replace alcohol—they deliver an experience that's rich, vibrant, and layered, perfect for any cocktail that lets botanicals shine."

Launching at a retail price of $36.99, Wilderton Aperitivo Co.'s products will be available online and in stores, restaurants, and bars across the U.S. To learn more about Wilderton, you can check out their website at wildertonaperitivo.co or follow along on Instagram @WildertonCo.

About Wilderton Aperitivo Co.:

Enter a wonderland of handcrafted non-alc aperitivos from the Pacific Northwest, where time-honored traditions meet modern alchemy. At Wilderton Aperitivo Co., botanicals sourced from around the globe unlock a new way to spritz and cocktail—without alcohol. Wilderton is redefining the drinking experience, from opening the country's first dedicated non-alc distillery and tasting room to merging craft quality with a bold, innovative approach to non-alc beverages. With Bittersweet Aperitivo and the newly launched Citrus Aperitivo, we invite everyone to explore complex, vibrant flavors that celebrate mindful drinking. The key is yours—all are welcome in Wilderton.

SOURCE Wilderton Aperitivo Co.