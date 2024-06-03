WildFire Energy Announces Bolt-On Eagle Ford Acquisition

HOUSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WildFire Energy I LLC ("WildFire"), today announced the acquisition of approximately 16,000 net acres of leasehold and 58 operated wells in the East Texas Eagle Ford from an undisclosed seller.

With the acquisition, WildFire ­­will operate more than 2,000 wells on 873,000 net acres in the eastern Eagle Ford encompassing Fayette, Bastrop, Lee, Austin, Washington, Burleson, Brazos, Milam, Robertson, Madison, and Grimes counties of Texas. This acquisition follows WildFire's recently announced agreement to acquire Apache Corporation's Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk assets in May 2024.

"The acquired asset is an ideal fit to our existing acreage, and we look forward to operating the asset with the benefits of our scale in the Eagle Ford," said Steve Habachy, President and Chief Operating Officer of WildFire. "Acquisitions such as this one represent an important part of our company's strategy and we continue to seek out and evaluate similar transactions."

About WildFire Energy

WildFire Energy is an independent energy platform company pursuing production-weighted oil and gas assets in onshore US basins, seeking to efficiently optimize and develop reserves using modern technologies and its extensive operating experience. WildFire is led by Anthony Bahr, CEO, Steve Habachy, President/COO, and Drew Cozby, CFO. WildFire Energy was formed in 2019 with funding from Warburg Pincus, Kayne Anderson, and management.

Media Contact:

Drew Cozby

CFO, WildFire Energy I LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE WildFire Energy I LLC