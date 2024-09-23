WildFire Energy Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2029

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WildFire Energy I LLC (the "WFE I" or "WildFire") announced today that, subject to market conditions, WildFire Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WFE I (the "Issuer"), intends to offer for sale in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), to eligible purchasers $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The offering and sale of the Notes has not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Issuer plans to offer and sell the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WildFire

WildFire is an independent energy platform company pursuing production-weighted oil and gas assets in onshore US basins, seeking to efficiently optimize and develop reserves using modern technologies and its extensive operating experience. WildFire is led by Anthony Bahr, CEO, Steve Habachy, President/COO, and Drew Cozby, CFO. WildFire was formed in 2019 with funding from Warburg Pincus, Kayne Anderson, and management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the proposed offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, that are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including the ability to complete the proposed offering on favorable terms, if at all, general market conditions, commodity prices and risks incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs.

Media Contact

Drew Cozby

CFO, WildFire Energy I LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE WildFire Energy I LLC