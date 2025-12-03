Wildfire Prevention at Scale: FortressFire's Aerial Risk Reports Now Cover 12 States

AI-powered aerial assessment and physics-based ignition modeling solution delivers critical structure-level wildfire risk data for insurers and property owners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FortressFire ®, a leading provider of wildfire analytics and property-level managed services, today announced that its Aerial Risk Reports (ARRs) – powered by physics-based ignition modeling and AI-enhanced aerial assessment – are now available in 12 wildfire-exposed states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. This expansion broadens access to FortressFire's AMP (Assess–Mitigate–Monitor–Protect) platform to provide insurers, brokers and property owners with structure-level wildfire intelligence across the Western U.S.

This milestone marks another step toward the company's mission to make precision, structure-specific wildfire science accessible and actionable to commercial and residential property owners, brokers and insurers, realtors and lenders wherever it's needed.

FortressFire's Aerial Risk Reports provide a fast, cost-efficient way to evaluate a specific property's vulnerability to wildfire ignition without needing to step foot onto the property. By combining AI aerial analysis with physics-based wildfire simulations, each tailored report quantifies the risk posed by vegetation, topography and building materials – translating complex data into clear vulnerability profiles and actionable mitigation insights for all property stakeholders.

"Expanding the availability of our Aerial Risk Reports to more wildfire-exposed states reinforces our commitment to scaling prevention-driven intelligence across the regions that need it most," said Michael Ashker, Chairman and CEO of FortressFire. "By combining aerial imagery with physics-based ignition science, we're enabling insurers, property owners and communities to move from probability to prevention to enhance insurability – while protecting their assets before the next wildfire starts."

Transforming Risk Assessment for Insurers and Property Owners

FortressFire's technology empowers insurers, reinsurers and risk managers to replace or supplement traditional ZIP-code or hazard-based wildfire models with structure-specific ignition risk analysis. Each ARR includes an ignition vulnerability score, a breakdown of contributing risk factors and recommended mitigation actions that can substantially reduce exposure, prevent losses and improve insurability.

The ARR product complements FortressFire's suite of prevention-focused tools within its AMP platform, which includes onsite inspections and continuous monitoring solutions. With its expansion into 12 states, FortressFire now serves the full range of wildfire-prone regions across the Western U.S., from coastal forests to desert-edge communities.

Scaling Prevention-Driven Intelligence

"Our goal has always been to empower each stakeholder – from underwriters to property owners – with science-based data they can rely on to evaluate and price risk," added Ashker. "As wildfire seasons lengthen and risk patterns evolve, insurers and owners need visibility at the structure level. FortressFire delivers that clarity, enabling proactive mitigation, informed underwriting and effective portfolio management."

More than 100,000 structures have already been analyzed using FortressFire's technology, helping insurers and property owners better understand and manage wildfire risk. The company continues to collaborate with brokers, underwriters and asset managers to develop new prevention-based insurance programs that reward property owners who collaborate in mitigation and resilience efforts.

Access Aerial Risk Reports

Sample reports, the purchasing portal and more information are available at https://fortressfire.com/aerial-analysis.

About FortressFire

FortressFire brings together wildfire scientists, insurance professionals, technologists and fire mitigation experts to help protect homes, businesses and communities from wildfire loss. Most wildfire risk tools estimate how likely a fire is to happen. FortressFire goes further, determining whether a structure will ignite – and then recommending action to prevent it. Through its proprietary AMP Platform – Assess, Mitigate, Monitor, Protect – FortressFire provides structure-specific wildfire vulnerability analysis, mitigation guidance, onsite inspection and ongoing monitoring and protection services. Using physics, thermodynamics, fire behavior modeling, and structure-fuel analysis, FortressFire turns science into action with targeted protection that reduces loss. By quantifying ignition risk and validating mitigation effectiveness, FortressFire helps insurance carriers reduce loss, enables underwriters to improve precision and provides property owners with actionable mitigation steps. Visit www.FortressFire.com to learn more.

