Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc. Launches General Contractor Wildfire Defense Program -- First Installation Now Underway in Grizzly Ranch

Newly opened Incline Village store brings EPA Safer Choice fire-retardant defense systems to builders and homeowners across the Sierra

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc. has launched its first General Contractor Wildfire Defense System program, beginning with a custom home now under construction in Grizzly Ranch, California. The program gives Williams Construction and Design a turnkey way to design and install wildfire defense systems on new homes, with the Pro Shop serving as Risk Reduction Consultant and single-source supplier.

Williams Construction and Design Group is adding a Wildfire Defense System to a large custom home in Grizzly Ranch, working with Wildfire Pro Shop as Risk Reduction Consultant and supplier. "We're looking to add these Pro Shop Wildfire Defense Systems to many more of our homes in Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) regions. This looks like the future. Like architects, we don't want the homes we build destroyed by wildfire," said Matt Williams, Owner/President.

The launch follows the June opening of the company's first retail location in Incline Village. Additional stores are planned for South Lake Tahoe and Truckee to better serve the region's wildfire-risk reduction needs. The company's goal is to put wildfire risk reduction within reach of every property owner across the Sierra — a region it says faces wildfire risk higher than 98% of U.S. communities.

Through the program, General Contractors work directly with the Wildfire Pro Shop Risk Reduction Consultant Team to design a Wildfire Defense System for each new build. During the design process, the team helps the GC's plumbers and electricians locate the sprinkler, tank, and pump installation points — which keeps the work efficient, since those trades are already on site during framing.

Wildfire Pro Shop's Wildfire Defense System centers on a Remote-Activation Sprinkler System that never taps the municipal water firefighters need; self-priming pumps draw from on-site tanks of EPA Safer Choice fire retardant. The company delivers tanks, pumps, activation, sprinklers, and chemistry in one shipment, and the system is easiest to install during framing. "If you're building a new home, you owe it to the future homeowner to reduce wildfire risk," said founder Steve Conboy. "Turning the insurance crisis around means no shortcuts — we trim, harden, and install." The general contractor on the project now adds the system to every home it builds.

Rick Schloss

619 708-6007

SOURCE Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc.