Wildfire Pro Shop Launches EPA Safer Choice Fire-Retardant Spray Program for Tahoe-Truckee Townhomes

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc. announces the launch of its Wildfire Risk Reduction Spray Services, specifically tailored for townhome complexes throughout the Tahoe and Truckee regions. As insurance carriers increasingly pull back from wildfire-prone areas, Wildfire Pro Shop is introducing a proactive, EPA-certified solution designed to lower fire risk, stabilize insurance premiums, and alleviate pressure on HOA fees.

Townhome complexes in Lake Tahoe face unique vulnerabilities, including decks, shared walls, adjoining wooden fences, and combustible roof structures prone to pine needle accumulation. Traditional fire-mitigation methods have often failed to address these structural complexities effectively.

"Something more affordable and better was needed for these shared-wall structures," says the founder of Wildfire Pro Shop, a nationally recognized expert in fire defense who has sprayed more square footage of wood-framed structures for national builders than any other specialist in the industry. "Our program provides a true additional risk-reduction strategy that addresses the specific vulnerabilities of townhome clusters, making them more defensible than just trimming."

The core ingredient of the Wildfire Pro Shop Spray Program is that it's the only EPA Safer Choice-certified fire retardant in the wildfire risk-reduction industry. The U.S. EPA's Safer Choice program certifies chemical products made with ingredients that are safer for people, pets, and the environment. Unlike other retardants that may use undisclosed "trade secret" chemistries, Wildfire Pro Shop's product undergoes rigorous toxicological reviews in which every ingredient and its breakdown byproducts are evaluated for health and safety.

This commitment to safety and being more environmentally friendly is a critical Sierra differentiator. By utilizing non-toxic, certified chemistry, Wildfire Pro Shop provides essential protection without the environmental concerns associated with other fire-retardant applications. The best part is that the chemistry is a nutrient that the science proved it can support the roots of trees in drought conditions to move water better.

For more information on the Wildfire Risk Reduction Program for townhomes, visit WildfireProShop.com or call 909-519-5470.

Contact:

Rick Schloss

[email protected]

619 708-6007

SOURCE Wildfire Pro Shop