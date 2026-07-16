Wildfire Pro Shop Inc. joins forces Fire Scout AI-assisted camera detection with remote-activated CitroTech sprinkler systems to strengthen wildfire defense for homes, businesses, and high-value assets.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc. today announced an AI-assisted wildfire-defense camera monitoring service designed to detect wildfire threats and activate professionally installed sprinkler systems. The first systems will be installed at Nor Cal Lumber and in Grizzly Ranch in August.

The offering combines continuous camera monitoring with the company's remote-activated Wildfire Defense Sprinkler Systems to help homeowners, businesses, and property managers across the America to reduce wildfire risk to their homes and high-value yard assets.

The system is built around an automated detection-to-deployment loop. AI-assisted cameras monitor a property's perimeter, and on detection the system can trigger a remote-activated Switch Box that deploys CitroTech through the installed sprinkler network from an on-site reservoir. Systems are installed by a licensed contractor and draw from a dedicated reservoir tote sized for sustained deployment, giving property owners a defense that is staged and ready before a fire reaches the property line.

At the center of the service is CitroTech, an EPA Safer Choice–certified fire-retardant chemistry offered in formulas for both vegetation and structural protection. By treating fuel around a property and enabling rapid deployment during an active threat, the combined monitoring-and-sprinkler approach is intended to give owners a practical, standing layer of wildfire defense. The Pro Shop founder is a national recognized award-winning early fire elimination expert was committed to add AI into the Wildfire Defense Systems. He knew that if cars can now drive without humans input thanks to AI we can better beat wildfire risk when the EPA Safer Choice gets activated early due to AI monitoring and remote activation.

For more information on the Wildfire Risk Reduction Program for townhomes, visit WildfireProShop.com or call 909-519-5470.

Media Contact:

Rick Schloss

619 708-6007

[email protected]

SOURCE Wildfire Pro Shop