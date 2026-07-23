Wildfire Pro Shop Launches SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ to Combat Toxic Air and Construction Defect Litigation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop Inc. today announced the National launch of SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™, a proactive, easy-to-apply formula designed to defend indoor air quality in wood-framed structures. Developed by renowned inventor and technologist Steve Conboy, this innovative product combines advanced moisture protection with aggressive mold and mildew defense in an environmentally conscious formula.

As construction defect litigation related to mold continues to rise, the industry faces increasing challenges from trapped moisture under wall sole plates—often caused by rushed construction schedules and exposure to rain or snow. SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ offers a fast cost-effective solution specifically for the layout lines on sub floors and bottom plates, preventing moisture from becoming trapped once walls go vertical. Many National Builders will embrace this proactive cost-effective solution because many have had costly mold related problems.

"My goal as a technologist has always been to develop chemistry that delivers exceptional protection while remaining responsible for the people applying it, the families who occupy the buildings, and the environment," said Steve Conboy.

The product was developed in partnership with Eco Advancements, Inc., based in Kensett, Arkansas, leveraging their expertise in sustainable building solutions. Early adoption is already underway, with NorCal Lumber and West Coast Framing committing to incorporate the product into all their pre-fab wall and on site building practices.

Wayne Withers, President of NorCal Lumber, noted the impact of the new technology: "I've been in the lumber industry my whole life, and I have never met a guy like Steve Conboy. He knows more about trees and wood products than anyone I have ever met. This product is another game-changer like his fire chemistry he invented, only this one is going to cross the U.S. even faster."

SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ is currently available through authorized distributors and select retail partners.

About Wildfire Pro Shop

Wildfire Pro Shop, led by Steve Conboy, specializes in advanced construction chemistry and safety solutions.

Contact:

Rick Schloss

[email protected]

619 708-6007

SOURCE Wildfire Pro Shop