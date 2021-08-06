Wildfire Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to California Victims

YUBA CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at five facilities across two states to residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires in California.

More than 18,000 Californians are under evacuation order. The Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 100 homes and is the largest single wildfire in California history.

"Many residents are fleeing northern California and heading to Reno," said Chris Watson, U-Haul Company of Northeast California president. "People leaving their homes may need storage for their personal belongings."

"U-Haul is standing by, ready to help our neighbors in need," added Chris Piedra, U-Haul Company of Northern Nevada president.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

CALIFORNIA

U-Haul Storage of Pleasanton

5555 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton, CA 94566

(510) 632-6828

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sunrise Avenue

333 Sunrise Ave.

Roseville, CA 95661

(916) 797-1026

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

2121 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 660-3108

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland

1600 Tide Court

Woodland, CA 95776

(530) 419-5223

NEVADA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spanish Springs

11425 Digital Court

Sparks, NV 89441

(775) 425-3876

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

