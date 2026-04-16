Wildfire Safety Systems Launches the FORT™ Fire Shelter to Protect Lives and Legacies

The Increasing Wildfire Threat

As wildfire seasons become increasingly unpredictable and intense, the margin for error during emergency evacuations has narrowed and the need to improve time to action has intensified. While traditional methods of evacuation during wildfires are still considered best practice, they are no longer enough when escape routes are compromised by fast-moving blazes. The FORT addresses this critical gap by providing a hardened, engineered wildfire sanctuary designed to withstand the extreme radiant heat and direct flame impingement of a passing fire front.

"While proactive preparedness and early evacuation remain the first line of defense, we recognize that wildfire behavior is increasingly volatile," said Mike Berube, chairman of Wildfire Safety Systems. "By providing certified, human-tested refuge, we ensure that safety remains a reality, even when evacuation is no longer an option. Wildfire Safety Systems is not just building shelters; we provide the ultimate fail-safe for families and communities in their most vulnerable moments."

Introducing the FORT (Fire-Resistant Onsite Refuge Technology)



The FORT was designed and tested by experts with decades of experience with building refuge chambers for the mining industry. Engineered with redundant life-support systems, the FORT transforms a wildland-urban interface zone from a potential trap into a survivable stronghold. The FORT's dual-purpose design also serves as a high-security vault for irreplaceable documents and heirlooms during the off-season, minimizing financial loss and emotional hardship when a wildfire occurs.

Tested Against Standards: The FORT has been rigorously tested and vetted in accordance with independent third-party standards including MSHA, NIOSH, and ASTM regulations.

The FORT has been rigorously tested and vetted in accordance with independent third-party standards including MSHA, NIOSH, and ASTM regulations. Operationally Verified: The FORT was designed to withstand burnover temperatures of 2000 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1000 degree Celcius) and has been validated through rigorous thermal stress testing that simulated the peak temperatures of a wildfire.

The FORT was designed to withstand burnover temperatures of 2000 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1000 degree Celcius) and has been validated through rigorous thermal stress testing that simulated the peak temperatures of a wildfire. Fire-Resistant Design and Construction Materials: The FORT is constructed with architecturally designed steel siding for the walls and sloped roof, and its layered, patent-pending sandwich construction is engineered to absorb and transfer thermal energy away from the inside of the shelter.

The FORT is constructed with architecturally designed steel siding for the walls and sloped roof, and its layered, patent-pending sandwich construction is engineered to absorb and transfer thermal energy away from the inside of the shelter. Innovative Breathing and Cooling Systems: The FORT provides up to four hours of breathable air for eight people. Its cooling system maintains safe and comfortable ambient air temperature, and delivers positive pressure to keep toxic fumes/smoke out.

The FORT provides up to four hours of breathable air for eight people. Its cooling system maintains safe and comfortable ambient air temperature, and delivers positive pressure to keep toxic fumes/smoke out. Rapid Access and Entry: An intuitive entry system ensures that even under high-stress conditions, occupants can secure the unit in seconds. The FORT also includes an integrated emergency escape hatch in the exterior door for added redundancy.

An intuitive entry system ensures that even under high-stress conditions, occupants can secure the unit in seconds. The FORT also includes an integrated emergency escape hatch in the exterior door for added redundancy. Equipped for Safety and Comfort: The FORT features internal cameras, emergency supplies, communication equipment (Wi-Fi, cellular repeater), a thermometer to check outside temperature, and door, motion, temperature and humidity sensors. Optional lavatory available.

"The FORT is the product of rigorous engineering and testing, proven to perform when the stakes are highest," said Josh Behling, president and general manager of Wildfire Safety Systems. "We designed this system to manage the extreme thermal energy of a burnover, ensuring that even when external temperatures reach 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, the interior remains a survivable sanctuary. Every detail, from the breathing system to the patent pending door and sandwich construction, has been refined to provide a precision-engineered shelter for families when every other layer of protection has been stripped away."

For more information on the FORT, please visit https://www.wildfiresafetysystems.com/ or view the FORT launch video.

About Wildfire Safety Systems

Wildfire Safety Systems is an independent company established by innovators at Strata Products Worldwide, a trusted leader in underground refuge and safety technology. Strata's decades of experience developing emergency refuge chambers for mining, tunneling, and maritime environments serves as the foundation of Wildfire Safety Systems' flagship innovation, the FORT™ fire shelter. The FORT was specifically built and tested to endure real-world burnover conditions, and is a foundational element of modern wildfire safety preparedness. The company's heritage ensures the highest standards of safety, reliability, and real-world performance to protect families, preserve legacies by keeping valuables safe, and deliver peace of mind. For more information, please visit www.wildfiresafetysystems.com.

SOURCE Wildfire Safety Systems