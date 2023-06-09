Wildfire smoke and your breathing - 3M scientists offer resources and tips to protect yourself in unhealthy air

3M

09 Jun, 2023, 09:28 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfire smoke continues to blanket large portions of North America and create unhealthy air for millions of people, scientists at 3M are offering tips and resources to help protect your breathing during these hazardous conditions. 

"Even if you live hundreds of miles from wildfires, the smoke can travel and have a big impact on your air quality," said Dr. Nikki McCullough, a respiratory health scientist at 3M. "It's important for people to pay attention to the Air Quality Index for their area and plan accordingly."

Dr. McCullough has spent the past 30 years as a respiratory scientist at 3M, testing and developing products to protect respiratory systems for all types of people and environments.

"The everyday mask is not enough to protect you from wildfire smoke. Proper protection like an N95 respirator is your best choice because it is designed to form a seal to your face and filter very fine particles. If it's safe to do so, the best place to be when air quality is poor is indoors and to continue filtering your air."  

In locations where wildfire smoke events are more common, such as in states like California, regulations have been put in place to guide employers on how to protect outdoor workers.  As these events occur throughout the country, it is important to think through proper protection for workers whose jobs require them to be outdoors during these events.

3M is the largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in the US and has plants in South Dakota and Nebraska.

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone.

