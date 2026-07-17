Wildfire Smoke and Your Car: Most Drivers Don't Know About Their Best Defense

Advance Auto Parts urges drivers across the Northeast and Midwest to check their cabin air filters as air quality worsens across the region

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire smoke is choking the Northeast and Midwest. Residents are sealing windows, running air purifiers, and checking home air filters. And while their cars already have built-in protection, few know it – and even fewer maintain it.

According to national data1 released earlier this year by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), half of American drivers don't realize their vehicle has a cabin air filter at all. Another 54% have never replaced theirs.

The Filter You're Ignoring Right Now

Your cabin air filter traps smoke particles, pollen and other pollutants before they enter your cabin through the HVAC system. When wildfires rage and air quality plummets, a clean filter is the difference between breathing protected air or smoke-filled air during your commute. When neglected, filters clog and smoke gets through.

The Numbers Drivers Should Know

The data reveals a glaring gap in how people protect themselves on the road:

71% of allergy sufferers swap out their home air filters every 90 days, but only 51% have ever replaced a car cabin filter

68% of drivers care about air quality inside their vehicles but don't act on it

55% of drivers spend 4+ hours weekly in their cars

What to Do This Week

Locate your filter. Check your owner's manual. It's usually behind the glove box or under the hood. Your manual shows exactly how to access it safely. Inspect it. Hold it up to light. If it looks gray, brown, or visibly clogged with dust, it needs replacing today. Clean filters appear relatively white or light-colored. Replace on schedule. Most cabin air filters need changing every 12,000 to 15,000 miles or at least once per year, depending on driving conditions and air quality. Use recirculation mode. During heavy smoke days, activate your vehicle's recirculation setting to block outside air and maximize filter protection.

Advance Auto Parts stocks cabin air filters for every make and model. Visit AdvanceAutoParts.com or your local store to find the right cabin air filter for your vehicle.

Atomik Research1

About Advance Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 25, 2026, Advance operated 4,308 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 797 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

1 Atomik Research surveyed 1,000 adult vehicle owners and operators, 50% of whom manage seasonal allergies in their households. Margin of error: +/- 3 percentage points at 95% confidence level.

SOURCE Advance Auto Parts