Ziebart Builds Mid-Year Momentum as Franchise Leads Surge and Growth Pipeline Expands

Vehicle appearance and protection brand sees 285% increase in franchise leads to start of 2026

New franchise agreement will convert an existing New Jersey automotive shop into a Ziebart location

Entrepreneur ranks Ziebart as a Top 10 Automotive Franchise, leader in automotive aftermarket space

TROY, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is kicking off the second half of the year with significant development momentum, fueled by a sharp increase in franchise interest alongside national recognition within the industry.

Franchise Interest Builds

"The momentum we've built so far this year is a testament to the legacy of the Ziebart franchise" Post this There's a heightened interest in Ziebart franchise opportunities amid strong consumer demand for the brand’s appearance and protection services. Ziebart’s development momentum is translating into new franchise agreements, particularly among established automotive operators who already understand the customer and are looking for complementary ways to diversify their business. For more on franchising opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

Ziebart saw an impressive 285% increase in franchise leads through the first half of the year, signaling growing activity within the automotive aftermarket space. This heightened interest in Ziebart franchise opportunities comes amid strong consumer demand for the brand's appearance and protection services. Drivers are increasingly adopting a "protect, don't replace" mindset, actively seeking ways to maintain their current vehicle's appearance, condition, and value as the costs associated with purchasing a new car continue to rise.

"The momentum we've built so far this year is a testament to the legacy of the Ziebart franchise and the reputation we've established over more than 65 years," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart. "For generations, we've helped drivers protect what is often one of the largest investments they will make in their lifetime. We're proud of the energy behind the brand as we enter the second half of the year, and we're even more excited about the people who will help shape Ziebart's next chapter."

Footprint Grows Through Business Conversions

Ziebart's development momentum is translating into new franchise agreements, including a signed deal in West Creek, New Jersey with Jim Sutter. As an existing Rhino Linings business owner, Sutter will convert his current storefront into a Ziebart location, expanding his portfolio with the brand's broader range of vehicle appearance and protection services, including Rhino Linings® Spray-On Bed Liner that helps extend the life of a truck bed. The agreement reflects a growing opportunity among established automotive operators who already understand the customer, have experienced teams and infrastructure in place, and are looking for complementary ways to diversify their business and create additional revenue streams.

"Ziebart and Rhino Linings have a longstanding relationship, with Rhino Linings® Spray-On Bed Liner already offered across our system," said Tray Doster, Director of Franchise Development at Ziebart. "That familiarity with one of our core services, combined with Jim's experience in the automotive industry and established presence in the community, made joining the Ziebart franchise system a natural next step. He can now build on the business he has already created while offering customers a full range of vehicle appearance and protection services."

Top Marks in Industry Recognition

Ziebart's first-half momentum was reinforced by Entrepreneur's 2026 industry rankings, which recognized the brand as a leader within the vehicle appearance and protection segment. Ziebart was ranked No. 7 on Entrepreneur's inaugural list of the Top 10 Automotive Franchises, and was the highest-ranked franchise in the automotive aftermarket category. The industry rankings were developed using data submitted for Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 list, where Ziebart was ranked No. 144 overall.

Ziebart provides franchise owners with multiple revenue opportunities across retail services, dealership programs, and fleet accounts with offerings including rustproofing, auto detailing, window tinting, paint correction and protection, and undercoating. Ziebart additionally waives 100% of the franchise fee for qualified U.S. military veterans pursuing business ownership. For more on franchising opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles, including rustproofing, auto detailing, paint correction and protection, window tinting, and undercoating. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 32 countries, and has earned recognition as #144 on the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart