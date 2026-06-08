Ziebart Awards Complimentary Detailing Services to Two Deserving Dads as Winners of Second Annual Father's Day Contest

Scott Siriani of Streator, IL recognized by foster son for his dedication as a father of three

Military veteran Byron Mays of Morrow, OH honored with detailing to clean up his 9-year-old's messes

Winners of Ziebart's Detail for Dad contest were selected based on creativity, sincerity, and heart

TROY, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services fondly referred to as the "dad of the automotive industry," is honoring two deserving fathers with the ultimate automotive refresh just in time for Father's Day. Scott Sirianni of Streator, Illinois and Byron Mays of Morrow, Ohio have been named the winners of Ziebart's second annual "Detail for Dad" contest, each earning a complimentary Interior and Exterior Detailing package complete with Inner-Guard® Plus to help restore their well-loved "dad mobiles" back to that fresh, showroom-quality look and feel.

"This contest is our way of recognizing fathers and father figures who go above and beyond every day." Post this Nominated by his son Camron (pictured), Scott Sirianni of Streator, Illinois was recognized for the unwavering love and support he has shown throughout Camron’s life after first becoming his foster father before officially adopting him into the family. Byron Mays (right) of Morrow, Ohio, was nominated by his 9-year-old son Zach (left), who shared a heartfelt tribute about his father’s military background, hardworking nature, and patience despite the fingerprints and messes Zach leaves behind after fishing trips, ice cream snacks, and family outings.

Fostering a Special Bond

Nominated by his son Camron, Scott Sirianni was recognized for the unwavering love and support he has shown throughout Camron's life after first becoming his foster father before officially adopting him into the family. Camron shared that his dad has always been by his side through every stage of life, from childhood milestones to school achievements and difficult moments.

"My dad, my fishing buddy, my best friend," Camron wrote in his nomination. "He was my foster dad and then adopted me and loved me just the same as my brothers and sisters. He's the one I can go to when my world is falling apart or when I get the best news at school."

Camron also admitted he may be one of the main reasons Scott's Ford Bronco could use a deep clean after countless fishing trips and outdoor adventures together. Scott will receive his vehicle makeover at Ziebart's Ottawa, Illinois location.

Military Dad Recognized for Love and Patience

In Ohio, Byron Mays was nominated by his 9-year-old son Zach, who shared a heartfelt tribute about his father's military background, hardworking nature, and patience despite the fingerprints and messes Zach leaves behind after fishing trips, ice cream snacks, and family outings.

"My dad deserves a car detail because he was in the Marines and the Army, so he likes everything clean and neat," Zach wrote. "Even when his car gets messy, he still takes me to do fun things with him. He always works hard and never complains."

Byron will receive his detailing service at a participating Ziebart location in the Cincinnati market.

About the Contest

Launched in May, the nationwide contest invited children of all ages to submit stories explaining why their dad or father figure deserved a professionally detailed vehicle ahead of Father's Day. Dozens of entries poured in from across the country, highlighting touching stories of fatherhood, sacrifice, mentorship, and family memories made behind the wheel. Winners were selected by Ziebart's panel of judges based on creativity, sincerity, and heart.

"Dads spend countless hours behind the wheel taking care of their families, and often their vehicles take the hit along the way," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "This contest is our way of recognizing fathers and father figures who go above and beyond every day. Scott and Byron's stories stood out because they capture the love, dedication, and selflessness that make fatherhood so meaningful."

To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart