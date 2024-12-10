Wildfire Systems Delivers Savings to Consumers for Over $1 Billion in Purchases in 2024

Expands global platform for white label loyalty programs with rewards delivered to its clients' users in over 50 countries

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc. , an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs, shopping companions, and content monetization, today announced that in 2024, its platform powered over 80 million online shopping journeys and $1 billion in online purchases. These results were driven by Wildfire's expanding footprint of online merchants and white label partners, which include leading credit card issuers, consumer rewards services, and fintechs.

Wildfire's additional major company milestones in 2024 include:

"I'm so proud of our team which delivered a fantastic year of growth and innovation," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "As the leading provider of white label rewards programs and shopping companions, we're looking forward to introducing product offerings in 2025 which deliver new benefits to consumers throughout every aspect of their shopping experience."

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based Wildfire's enterprise platform powers white-label shopping rewards and loyalty programs for financial services organizations and technology companies, allowing them to deploy revenue-generating, value-added services for their customers. The platform provides a shopping companion designed to reward consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits at every stage of their shopping journey. Wildfire drives incremental sales for over 50,000 merchant programs in more than 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, helps content creators monetize product and brand mentions within generated content. Wildfire has been recognized in 2023 & 2024 within the top 100 fastest growing companies in the Inc. 5000 , most recently celebrating 3,783% three-year growth. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

