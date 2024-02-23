Wildfire Systems' RevenueEngine Receives 2023 Generative AI Product of the Year Award

RevenueEngine, the first content monetization solution for generative AI, recognized for industry innovation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., a financial technology platform that powers white label loyalty programs, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named RevenueEngine a recipient of a 2023 Generative AI Product of the Year Award.

RevenueEngine is the industry's first solution for monetizing e-commerce transactions driven by AI-generated brand and product recommendations within applications, plugins, and products. It provides the AI infrastructure layer for monetization that can be used by anyone developing large language models (LLMs) or building products or content on top of them. RevenueEngine also solves one of the major challenges facing creators and influencers by providing immediate access to approximately 60,000 global affiliate partnerships via Wildfire's platform.

Wildfire recently announced the RevenueEngine Chrome browser extension that provides a more convenient way for creators to leverage generative AI to develop and monetize product and brand content.

"We're thrilled that RevenueEngine has been recognized as a 2023 Generative AI Product of the Year," said Tristan Barnum, Chief Marketing Officer, Wildfire Systems. "Generative AI represents a groundbreaking technology poised to revolutionize innovation and unlock unprecedented revenue streams. RevenueEngine embodies our commitment to empowering visionaries and facilitating monetization strategies that can adapt to an ever-changing industry landscape."

"I am honored to recognize Wildfire System with a 2023 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, RevenueEngine has demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency.

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire's enterprise platform embeds social commerce, rewards, coupons, and shopping companions into existing services, enhancing user experiences and loyalty while driving new revenues. The patented suite rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth. Wildfire drives incremental sales for more than 50,000 merchant programs in 50+ countries. Wildfire's other platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes generative AI-powered e-commerce transactions by turning product and brand mentions into commissionable links. This empowers creators to earn as generative AI accelerates content production. Founded in 2017, Wildfire is based in San Diego. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

