Wildfires: Let's Educate Elementary School Students About Wildfires and Guide Them on How to be Prepared

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire season is here. Are you ready for National Preparedness Month (September) and Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14)? Children and families are invited to embark on an exciting literary journey with Misty Knightly's "Wildfire! Kameika and Joey Prepare." This realistic engaging story and educational children's book aims to inspire young readers to become wildfire-aware and empower them with the knowledge to protect themselves and their surroundings.

Misty Knightly, a passionate advocate for both children's literature and wildfire awareness, carefully weaves a narrative that effortlessly combines entertainment and education. Through relatable characters and vivid illustrations, young readers are transported into a world where they can explore the challenges wildfires pose and the essential measures that can be taken to mitigate their impact. In addition to the realistic fiction story, there are non-fiction facts and activities to reinforce the learning.

"Wildfire! Kameika and Joey Prepare" serves as a timely and relevant resource for parents, educators, and caregivers to engage children in meaningful discussions about wildfire preparedness. By addressing critical topics such as creating defensible spaces, understanding evacuation plans, and being aware of high wildfire risk areas, the book empowers children to become proactive advocates for wildfire prevention.

"It's crucial to equip our children with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to the challenges our environment presents," says author Misty Knightly. "Through 'Wildfire! Kameika and Joey Prepare,' I hope to inspire young minds to appreciate the significance of understanding wildfires and it's connection to climate change."

For more information about discounted classroom packages, including educator guides and lesson plans, please visit www.mistyknightly.com

About Misty Knightly:
Misty Knightly lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, CA. During the September 2020 wildfires in the Bay Area, she wanted to know what books were available on wildfire preparedness. Seeing a void is the inspiration for crafting an informative children's book. With a passion for both storytelling and environmental awareness, she has found a unique way to combine these interests in "Wildfire! Kameika and Joey Prepare."

