Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Salutes Rock With Live Concert

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival salutes rock with a live concert by Back In Black AC/DC Tribute band on May 15. This high-voltage set will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. from the Hill Hall stage inside the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is one of the leading performing arts facilities in the metroplex and provides two of the six stages fans experience during the annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival.

"Wildflower Salutes Rock is a celebration of music featuring one of the world's greatest tribute bands, Back In Black, who represent the wild essence of the festival. The virtual concert is a way to safely give all fans a VIP experience from a digital seat where they can rock out in style," said Serri Ayers, Superintendent of Community Events for Richardson Parks and Recreation.

Back In Black Tribute Band formed in 2000 and have since toured major arenas, recorded for television and movies and headlined festivals across the nation. The five experienced musicians, Darren Caperna, Mike Mroz, Sheldon Conrad, Ramiro Noriega and Ken Schiumo; collectively deliver a high-energy performance that is explosive and exciting. Tickets to the Back In Black AC/DC Tribute Concert are free for all fans who sign up to receive viewing access at www.wildflowerfestival.com/salutesrock . Virtual doors open at 6:30 p.m.

"Back In Black is honored to be chosen as the sole band to perform and salute rock 'n roll at Wildflower! this year. We have been wanting to play this great festival for a long time," says Mike Mroz, lead guitarist for Back In Black AC/DC Tribute.

The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks and Recreation Department. The three-day award-winning festival has previously hosted more than 60,000 fans at Galatyn Urban Center Park. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFest2021 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Serri Ayers

Superintendent of Community Events

City of Richardson

972-744-4582

[email protected]

