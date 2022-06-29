Wildgood, World's First Plant-Based Ice Cream Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Launches New Gourmet Flavor: Caramelized Fig

Mediterranean-inspired flavor features rich fig jam swirled into a creamy, plant-based ice cream with caramelized brown sugar

MONTPELIER, Vt., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildgood, the first and only non-dairy frozen dessert made with extra virgin olive oil, is launching a new flavor just in time for summer. Wildgood's new Caramelized Fig plant-based ice cream is a Mediterranean-inspired pint that features a rich and scrumptious fig jam swirled into a wildly creamy olive oil-based ice cream and balanced with caramelized brown sugar to create an irresistible combination.

Wildgood's gourmet lineup of Caramelized Fig, Coffee, Pistachio, Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Mango.

The new flavor joins the gourmet lineup of Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, and Vanilla Bean. Naturally better for you and the planet, Wildgood harnesses the wisdom of the Mediterranean diet and the goodness of olive oil sourced from family farms in Greece to create the best-tasting plant-based ice cream on the market.

Greek artisanal ice cream maker Sotiris Tsichlopoulos launched Wildgood in summer 2021 with a single goal of creating a better plant-based ice cream. After finding the perfect ingredient in extra virgin olive oil, Tsichlopoulos spent eight years on a quest to perfect the ultimate upgrade for ice cream. Since launching, Wildgood has expanded in Whole Foods and launched nationally in Sprouts.

"We're incredibly excited that consumers have been blown away by Wildgood. We're not just offering a plant-based alternative, but a pint that tastes as good as its dairy-based competitors," shares Tsichlopoulos. "The Caramelized Fig is the ideal extension of our gourmet flavor lineup, and we can't wait for consumers to try it."

⁠As a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is one of the most versatile ingredients on the planet and is often seen as nature's best way to add "good fat" to our diets. Wildgood boasts the lowest saturated fat in the category (dairy and non-dairy) and has 40% fewer calories than the leading dairy ice cream, and is made with simple, pronounceable ingredients.

Wildgood uses no alternative milks, just extra virgin olive oil which makes it environmentally sustainable and a great option for those with dairy or nut allergies.

Caramelized Fig is available for purchase at wildgood.com and nationwide at Sprouts. Wildgood is also available at select grocery stores, including Sprouts, Publix, Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Shoprite.

To learn more about Wildgood, purchase pints or locate the nearest retailer, visit wildgood.com and follow Wildgood on Instagram at @wildgood and on Facebook at /wildgoodco .

About Wildgood

Founded by Greek artisanal ice cream maker Sotiris Tsichlopoulos, Wildgood is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based frozen treat made with extra virgin olive oil. Inspired by the Mediterranean diet, Wildgood uses nature's good fat to capture the deliciously creamy texture of premium ice cream with less than 2g of saturated fat per serving and 100% vegan ingredients. Tsichlopoulos' innovation is backed by Gary Hirshberg, the co-founder of Stonyfield Organic and other culinary leaders.

The Wildgood line features eight flavors including NEW Caramelized Fig, Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, and Vanilla Bean. Wildgood is available for purchase at Sprouts, Publix, Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Shoprite or online at wildgood.com .

SOURCE Wildgood