Wildgrain Opens Its First Bakehouse in Somerville

Popular Bread Membership Startup Launches Flagship Café at Somernova on March 5

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildgrain , the Somerville-born bread membership company that has grown to serve more than 150,000 monthly members nationwide, will open its first brick-and-mortar location on March 5, at Somernova, 29R Properzi Way.

The Wildgrain Bakehouse marks a full-circle moment for co-founders and Somerville residents Johanna Hartzheim and Ismail Salhi. When they moved to Somerville from Paris, they couldn't find the European artisan breads that they loved, so Johanna started baking. Five years later, that homegrown solution ships 1.2 million boxes annually, and the company is opening its flagship bakehouse in the neighborhood where it began.

"It's incredible that all of this started in my little kitchen in Somerville, teaching myself to make the breads I loved in Paris," said Hartzheim. "Now we're thrilled to create a space where neighbors can experience our products warm from the oven and, for the very first time, pick up our frozen bake-at-home breads and pastries one loaf at a time, no membership needed."

The Bakehouse will function as both a café and test kitchen, offering freshly baked pastries including Wildgrain's famous sourdough and signature chocolate chunk cookies (available in standard, gluten-free, and vegan recipes), croissants, and rotating seasonal items like Maple Belgian Waffles.

The location will be the first in the country where customers can purchase Wildgrain's bake-at-home frozen breads, pizzas, and pastries individually, without a membership. Wildgrain pioneered par-baked frozen items that go from freezer to oven in 25 minutes or less with no thawing, allowing even novice bakers to produce bakery-quality results at home. Monthly members will receive exclusive in-store savings and special offers, like a free cup of coffee once a day.

"Welcoming Wildgrain Bakehouse to Somernova is exactly the kind of hometown momentum we love to see. Wildgrain is a Somerville-owned business with an incredible following, and we're thrilled they've chosen Somernova as the home for their flagship bakehouse," said Kristin Phelan, VP of Real Estate, Rafi (owner/operator of Somernova). "This campus is built to celebrate innovators whether they're building breakthrough technologies or baking something unforgettable—and we can't wait for our tenants, neighbors, and the broader Somerville community to experience what Wildgrain is bringing to the campus."

For a limited time, visitors can also enjoy Moki Sauna on the Somernova plaza, pairing a winter wellness experience with warm pastries fresh from the oven.

Wildgrain At A Glance

150,000+ monthly members nationwide

1.2 million+ boxes shipped across the U.S. in 2025

Boxes are customizable with options including slow-fermented sourdough breads, artisan pizzas, seasonal pastries, handmade pastas, and desserts

Products are made with clean ingredients and traditional European baking techniques

Mission-driven: Two meals are donated to a food security nonprofit of the customer's choice for every order placed

Somernova is a 7.4-acre campus and mission-driven community for climate and energy innovation and culture in Somerville, MA. Built for founders scaling transformative companies, Somernova is where breakthrough technologies collide with a thriving creative ecosystem to solve the world's toughest challenges. The campus powers a high-growth community anchored by Greentown Labs (North America's largest climate-tech incubator), Form Energy, Sublime Systems, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Aeronaut Brewing Co., Boston Bouldering Project, and The Dojo. With expansion plans for more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge R&D space alongside arts venues, independent retail, housing, and new parks, Somernova cultivates a vibrant ecosystem where innovation, arts, technology, and community thrive together. Rafi Properties is the owner and operator of Somernova.

Wildgrain is a Somerville-based company that delivers artisanal breads, pastries, and pizzas directly to customers' doors. Founded in 2020 by Johanna Hartzheim and Ismail Salhi, Wildgrain has grown to serve over 150,000 monthly members nationwide. The company is committed to giving back: for every order placed, two meals are donated to a food security nonprofit of the customer's choice. For more information, visit Wildgrain .

