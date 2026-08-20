Wildlife Conservation Efforts Expand with Native Bird Habitat Partnership and Audubon Certification

MYAKKA CITY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myakka Initiative is pleased to share a significant expansion of ongoing environmental stewardship efforts through a new partnership with Native Bird Boxes, Inc. and the launch of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program certification process.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment to responsible land stewardship, habitat restoration, and the preservation of Florida's native wildlife while thoughtfully developing one of the region's most unique properties.

Photo of two Black-bellied Whistling ducks on top of a bird box crafted by Native Bird Boxes, Inc.

As part of the effort, Native Bird Boxes, Inc., a specialized wildlife habitat manufacturer, has strategically installed custom-designed nesting structures throughout the property. Unlike generic bird houses, each habitat is individually engineered following extensive ecological research to support the specific nesting, breeding, and thermal requirements of native Florida bird species.

Target species benefiting from the installation include Eastern Screech-Owls, American Kestrels, Eastern Bluebirds, Purple Martins, and Wood Ducks; all important contributors to the health and balance of Florida's ecosystem.

"Properly constructed, species-specific bird boxes do far more than provide shelter; they help restore breeding corridors that have been lost through development," said Brian Beckner, Founder of Native Bird Boxes, Inc. "By placing the right habitats in the right locations, we're helping establish long-term, sustainable environments for Florida's native bird populations."

This Initiative has also begun the certification process with Audubon International through its globally recognized Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf. The voluntary program evaluates environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, water conservation, water quality, chemical use reduction, and community outreach, providing a comprehensive framework for long-term environmental stewardship.

"Our Initiative has always been about leaving this land better than we found it," said Steve Herrig, entrepreneur and founder of The Myakka Initiative and multiple businesses and properties in Myakka. "Every project under this vision shares the same responsibility: preserve Florida's natural heritage while thoughtfully creating places that future generations can appreciate. Our commitment to conservation isn't something we add later; it's part of every decision we make from the very beginning."

Terry Kennelly, Director of Agronomy at The Miakka Golf Club, said the partnership reinforces the property's long-term environmental philosophy. "When managed intentionally, large landscapes have the opportunity to become thriving ecosystems," Kennelly said. "These habitat improvements, combined with our Audubon certification efforts, represent another important step toward protecting and enhancing the native environment that makes this property so special."

Together, the Native Bird Boxes, Inc. partnership and the Audubon certification process represent another milestone in The Myakka Initiative's ongoing mission to balance thoughtful development with meaningful environmental stewardship in tandem with implementing environmentally sustainable turfgrass and dedicating 75% of the land to the enhancement of wetlands and natural habitats, ensuring Florida's natural landscape remains an integral part of its future.

SOURCE The Myakka Initiative