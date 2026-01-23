Nearly 500 Acres Preserved Along the Myakka River for Environmental Conservation

MYAKKA CITY, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 500 acres of privately owned land along the Myakka River have been set aside for environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and low-impact outdoor use by Manatee County entrepreneur and philanthropist Steve Herrig.

The preserved land totals 497 acres and is comprised of two distinct conservation areas, both maintained in their natural state to protect native habitat, wildlife, and water quality within the Myakka River basin. No residential or commercial development is planned within either preserved area.

The Myakka Initiative logo and canopy image of preserved land

Wooded Trail Preserve (267 acres)

A large, forested corridor preserved for low-impact outdoor recreation and environmental appreciation. The preserve includes shaded walking trails, designated horseback riding, and native habitat, allowing residents and visitors to experience the land in its natural state.

North Woods Preserve (230 acres)

A high-canopy oak forest intentionally left undisturbed, representing one of the region's remaining examples of Old Florida. This preserve serves as a wildlife corridor and sanctuary for native plants and animals and is maintained to preserve ecological integrity.

Together, the two preserves total 497 acres of protected land, all located along and adjacent to the Myakka River. The conservation areas are located on privately owned land and were set aside voluntarily as part of long-term land stewardship planning.

"Protecting the land and the river has always been a responsibility I take seriously," said Herrig. "These preserves are intended to safeguard the natural environment, support wildlife, and ensure the land remains intact and respected for future generations."

The preserved acreage reflects a broader approach to responsible land stewardship focused on conservation, environmental balance, and long-term sustainability across privately owned properties in the Myakka River basin. The preserves align with broader regional efforts to protect the river and surrounding natural resources.

To provide transparency and factual information for residents and the broader community, TheMyakkaInitiative.com was launched as a public information resource documenting land stewardship practices, conservation, and environmental commitments within the region.

About the Myakka Initiative

TheMyakkaInitiative.com is an informational website created to serve as a long-term transparency portal documenting land stewardship, conservation practices, and responsible land management across privately owned properties within the Myakka River Basin. The site reflects a commitment to faith-guided responsibility, service to community, and environmental stewardship for future generations.

SOURCE The Myakka Initiative