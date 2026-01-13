Public Information Website Launches to Provide Transparency on Land Stewardship and Conservation in the Myakka River Basin

MYAKKA CITY, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new public information website, TheMyakkaInitiative.com, has been launched to serve as an ongoing informational portal providing residents, elected officials, regulatory agencies, community leaders, and media with clear, factual, and science-based information about land stewardship and conservation practices within the Myakka River Basin.

Myakka Initiative logo and photo

The website was created by Steve Herrig, a Manatee County entrepreneur and philanthropist, to provide complete transparency regarding how his privately owned properties are managed, now and in the future, to protect natural resources, preserve water quality, and responsibly steward the land.

The Myakka Initiative is not a development entity, advocacy group, or rezoning effort. It is a centralized, fact-based resource designed to clearly document environmental practices, land-use decisions, and long-term stewardship principles across Herrig's properties, ensuring accurate information remains accessible as planning, conservation, and preservation efforts evolve over time.

The website details conservation practices implemented across more than 3,000 acres of preserved and carefully managed private land in eastern Manatee County, including properties such as The Estates at TerraNova, TerraNova Equestrian Center, and Miakka Golf Club. Each property operates under a shared philosophy, emphasizing preservation first; balance always.

"This website is about accountability and responsibility," Herrig said. "For my family, faith, service, and respect for the land are inseparable values. Stewardship is not a talking point or window dressing, it's a responsibility we take seriously, and one we believe should be demonstrated openly and honestly."

The Myakka Initiative website outlines conservation priorities and best practices developed in collaboration with agricultural professionals, environmental scientists, and regulatory guidance, including:

Protection of surface and groundwater resources within the Myakka River Basin

Native habitat preservation and long-term ecological monitoring

Wildlife corridors and environmental continuity

Agricultural and land-use practices aligned with state and regional standards

Intentionally limited development density designed to avoid overuse of natural resources

The site also provides historical land-use context, explains existing environmental safeguards, and clarifies current planning status.

"There are no active rezoning applications under review," Herrig said. "What is ongoing is our obligation to communicate clearly, work cooperatively with state and local agencies, and ensure decisions affecting this region are guided by facts, science, and long-term environmental responsibility."

The Myakka Initiative website was created to support informed public dialogue, encourage collaboration with environmental and agricultural stakeholders, and provide a transparent, factual foundation for future discussions affecting the region.

Community members, public officials, and media are encouraged to visit TheMyakkaInitiative.com to review conservation practices, environmental documentation, and frequently asked questions.

About The Myakka Initiative Website

TheMyakkaInitiative.com is an informational website created to serve as a long-term transparency portal documenting land stewardship, conservation practices, and responsible land management across privately owned properties within the Myakka River Basin. The site reflects a commitment to faith-guided responsibility, service to community, and environmental stewardship for future generations.

SOURCE The Myakka Initiative