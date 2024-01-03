Wildlife Nation: Expedition Florida Debuts January 6 on ABC Stations

Series to Showcase Florida's Endangered and Threatened Wildlife

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced that a new season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin will premiere Saturday, January 6, as Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida. The show, hosted by Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, airs weekends on ABC owned and affiliated stations across the country (times vary, check local listings) as part of the "Weekend Adventure" educational/informational programming block.

For the upcoming season, the show has partnered with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, a federally recognized Native American tribe, to showcase the wildlife and conservation efforts focused on Florida's Everglades as the region wrestles with environmental challenges.

Wildlife Nation, which has earned four Daytime Emmy® nominations and 11 Telly Awards, highlights spectacular wildlife across North America and the inspiring partners working together to preserve their natural environment.

For centuries, Mikasuki-speaking Native Americans have had a presence in the Everglades region, and in recent decades have been passionate advocates for its preservation. This season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin marks the first time the Tribe's environmental efforts have received multi-episode national television exposure.

"Our partnership with the Miccosukee Tribe will continue to raise awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information. "Jeff Corwin has long been an advocate for these efforts, and we know our Wildlife Nation fans will develop an even deeper appreciation of this vitally important region."

"We're thrilled to partner with HMPG to tell the story about Central and South Florida's natural wonders, and what we and others are doing to help preserve the region for future generations," said Talbert Cypress, Chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe.

In addition to Wildlife Nation, HMPG's leadership in the wildlife programming genre includes Earth Odyssey, hosted by Dylan Dreyer; Wild Child, hosted by Sheinelle Jones; Oh Baby!, hosted by Janai Norman; and the newly launched Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, hosted by Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. HMPG recently announced the acquisition of the library of TV series hosted by legendary wildlife ambassador Jack Hanna. Overall, HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries. HMPG was recently honored with 86 national Telly Awards and named Telly "Company of the Year," recognized as a standout for equity and inclusion programming.

