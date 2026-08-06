Wildlife SOS expands international collaboration to advance elephant care

McClure International Consulting supports continuous learning through hands-on guidance

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Elephant Day on Aug. 12, Wildlife SOS is reminding the world that rescuing India's captive elephants is only the first step. The lifelong journey of healing requires constant innovation, collaboration and an unwavering commitment to exceptional care. As part of that commitment, the organization has launched a long-term collaboration with McClure International Consulting (MIC), bringing together decades of hands-on rescue experience with internationally recognized expertise to further advance the care and welfare of rescued elephants.

Members of McClure International Consulting and Wildlife SOS work together during a hands-on elephant foot care training session at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in India.

Wildlife SOS, a leading global wildlife conservation and welfare organization, recently welcomed internationally renowned elephant care specialist Mike McClure and his team to India. The collaboration officially launched this week with a hands-on training workshop at Wildlife SOS's Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC).

For more than two decades, Wildlife SOS has rescued captive elephants from severe abuse in begging, tourism and circuses. To date, the organization has provided lifelong care to more than 50 rescued elephants and has a goal of ending the exploitation of India's begging elephants by 2030.

"We have a responsibility to keep advancing how we support elephants throughout their lives," said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS. "That means continually expanding our veterinary knowledge, refining rehabilitation techniques and strengthening caregiving practices to meet the complex needs of captive elephants across India."

McClure International Consulting works with elephant sanctuaries, conservation organizations and elephant care facilities around the world, helping strengthen elephant welfare through specialized training, caregiver development and collaborative problem-solving. By bringing together Wildlife SOS's deep knowledge rescuing and rehabilitating elephants with MIC's global insights, the partnership creates new opportunities to improve the long-term health, comfort and wellbeing of rescued elephants.

"We believe that rescue is only the beginning," said Nikki Sharp, Executive Director of Wildlife SOS USA. "Supporting lifelong recovery means never standing still. Our veterinarians and caregivers have decades of experience treating some of the world's most medically complex rescued elephants, but our team knows we should never stop learning and evolving. This partnership gives every rescued elephant the greatest opportunity to heal, regain mobility and enjoy the highest possible quality of life. Thinking long-term, this expertise will benefit under-served communities through our mobile elephant clinic."

The teams will work together on advanced foot care and mobility, positive reinforcement training, and elephant socialization and enrichment. These techniques will help give elephants personalized care, improve comfort for individuals living with chronic injuries, and create opportunities for rescued elephants to develop healthier social relationships and express more natural behaviors.

"Wildlife SOS has built an incredible team that handles some of the most challenging elephant rescue cases anywhere in the world," McClure said. "This isn't just about teaching; it's a true exchange of ideas. By combining our outside perspective with Wildlife SOS's decades of caring for rescued elephants, we're discovering new ways to further improve elephant welfare together."

For more information about Wildlife SOS, visit wildlifesos.org or watch their videos at

youtube.com/WildlifeSOS. To donate directly to the organization, visit give.wildlifesos.org.

About Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS is a global conservation and animal welfare organization dedicated to protecting India's wildlife and natural heritage. Established in 1995, the organization works to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife, conserve critical habitats, solve human-wildlife conflict, and provide lifelong care for animals that cannot return to the wild. Wildlife SOS operates 17 wildlife rescue centers and five 24/7 rescue hotlines across India.

SOURCE Wildlife SOS