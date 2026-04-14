Wildlife SOS announces 13th annual Bid to be Wild online auction

The event runs April 22-28 and features wildlife-inspired artwork, unique gifts and opportunities to provide food for animals, directly supporting the organization's rescue and conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife SOS, a global wildlife conservation and welfare organization dedicated to providing specialized veterinary care and reducing human-wildlife conflict, has announced that its 13th annual Bid to be Wild online auction will be held April 22-28.

Wildlife SOS's Bid to Be Wild online auction runs April 22-28, benefiting the organization while offering one-of-a-kind artwork, distinctive gifts and opportunities to help provide food for animals like Bani the elephant (pictured).

The virtual auction features a unique selection of one-of-a-kind wildlife-themed items, handmade clothing, artwork and gifts, and opportunities to provide a day's worth of food for elephants, leopards and monkeys. Proceeds directly support Wildlife SOS's mission to rescue elephants from abusive conditions, provide advanced veterinary care and maintain the organization's Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC), a specialized facility focused on the rehabilitation and lifelong care of abused and exploited elephants.

"This auction offers people everywhere a chance to step in and change the lives of animals who've endured unimaginable suffering," said Nikki Sharp, executive director of Wildlife SOS USA. "From thoughtfully curated, mission-driven items such as feeding an elephant for a day to animal-inspired artwork, jewelry and clothing, every bid on these items offers a direct way to engage with and support our work."

Wildlife SOS hopes to raise more than $150,000 this year through the event, which is one of the organization's biggest annual fundraisers.

Support Rescue, Rehabilitation and Lifelong Care

Wildlife SOS operates a network of rescue centers across India, including the country's first and only dedicated elephant hospital, as well as critical initiatives like its elephant ambulance and conservation efforts.

Many of the elephants Wildlife SOS rescues come from lives of forced labor and often suffer from chronic injuries, malnutrition and psychological trauma. The group is currently caring for more than 30 elephants at its sanctuary.

How to Learn More

The event brings together a diverse community of artists, brands and advocates who have contributed unique, mission-inspired items to help raise critical funds for Wildlife SOS's ongoing rescue and care efforts. Most of the items up for auction were created by the group's supporters.

"Our supporters are the reason we are able to continue this lifesaving work," Sharp said. "By participating in this auction, they are directly contributing to the healing and protection of elephants who have nowhere else to turn."

To explore auction items or plan a bid, visit us.givergy.com/wildlifesos2026.

For more information about Wildlife SOS, visit wildlifesos.org or watch their videos at youtube.com/WildlifeSOS. To donate directly to the organization, visit give.wildlifesos.org.

About Wildlife SOS

For more than 30 years, Wildlife SOS has given India's most vulnerable wildlife a second chance through rescue and rehabilitation. Established in 1995, the organization has worked to combat illegal wildlife trade, mitigate human-wildlife conflict and actively collaborate with government agencies and local communities to protect habitats and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Wildlife SOS is also leading the national movement to end the exploitation of elephants in captivity through its "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to save all neglected and abused begging elephants from the streets of India by 2030, getting them into sanctuaries for expert medical care and lasting quality of life. For more information, visit wildlifesos.org.

SOURCE Wildlife SOS