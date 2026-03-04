Wildlife SOS launches emergency rescue to save 27-year-old elephant injured from years of forced labor

The elephant was transported to the organization's elephant hospital using a newly commissioned, state-of-the-art elephant ambulance

SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife SOS, a global wildlife conservation and welfare organization dedicated to providing specialized veterinary care and reducing human-wildlife conflict, launched a critical rescue operation in rural Uttar Pradesh, India, the weekend of Feb. 28 to save a 27-year-old "begging" elephant with a severe leg injury after years of forced labor.

Veer, an Asian elephant forced into labor, is seen in shackles before his rescue (top), during transport by Wildlife SOS’s elephant ambulance (middle), and cooling off at his new home in the rescue group’s elephant sanctuary before beginning his recovery under expert care (bottom).

To transport the elephant named Veer safely, Wildlife SOS deployed its newly commissioned elephant ambulance, marking its inaugural field rescue. The state-of-the-art vehicle features upgraded safety and stabilization systems designed specifically for long-distance elephant transfers.

The ambulance has specialized access points that allow veterinary technicians to administer medication and monitor vital signs from a protected distance, ensuring the safety of both animal and staff during transport. The interior is carefully designed to maximize stability and minimize stress. Although elephants must stand while in transit, straps and harnesses enable them to shift weight off injured feet or legs.

"This rescue represents both urgency and hope," said Nikki Sharp, executive director of Wildlife SOS USA. "For decades, 'begging' elephants have endured unthinkable physical and psychological trauma. With our new elephant ambulance and expert veterinary team, we are able to respond faster and more safely than ever before."

Emergency Treatment and Transport to Elephant Hospital

Upon arrival at the scene, the medical team provided immediate care, conducted a thorough examination and treated Veer before he began his journey. Once cleared for transport, the team made frequent stops along the way to allow Veer to lie down and rest, as he was required to remain standing while the ambulance was in motion. His multi-day journey concluded at Wildlife SOS's Elephant Hospital at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Wildlife SOS is leading the international movement to end the exploitation of elephants forced to work on the streets of India through its "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to rescue and rehabilitate all neglected and abused begging elephants by 2030. Many of these elephants suffer from chronic injuries, malnutrition and untreated medical conditions due to years of overwork and inadequate care.

Lifelong Care and Rehabilitation

The organization currently cares for more than 30 rescued elephants at its conservation center, where they receive round-the-clock medical attention, nutritious diets, enrichment and the opportunity to heal in a protected environment.

"Veer's rescue is a powerful reminder of why this work matters," Sharp said. "Because of our supporters, he now has access to the specialized treatment and long-term care he urgently needs. Every donation helps make rescues like Veer's possible and gives elephants like him a chance to recover in safety and dignity."

About Wildlife SOS

For more than 30 years, Wildlife SOS has given India's most vulnerable wildlife a second chance through rescue and rehabilitation. Established in 1995, the organization has worked to combat illegal wildlife trade, mitigate human-wildlife conflict and actively collaborate with government agencies and local communities to protect habitats and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Wildlife SOS is also leading the national movement to end the exploitation of elephants in captivity through its "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to save all neglected and abused begging elephants from the streets of India by 2030, getting them into sanctuary for expert medical care and lasting quality of life. For more information, visit wildlifesos.org.

