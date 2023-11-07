SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildling, the B Corp minimal shoe brand dedicated to promoting foot health and sustainability, is excited to announce an exclusive Q&A event with the Co-Founder and Friends. This unique opportunity will take place on November 14th from 3:30PM to 7PM at the Wildling showroom located at 370 Linden Street in San Francisco.

Wildling Q&A with the Founder & Friends: An Afternoon of Foot Health, Mindfulness, and Minimal Shoes

Anna Yona, the Co-Founder of Wildling, will be present to share her personal journey and insights into the creation of Wildling. She will discuss the brand's commitment to sustainability and how it has forged strong, long-lasting partnerships. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge about the Wildling philosophy and the health benefits of wearing minimal shoes.

"We are thrilled to invite our community to this special event," said Anna Yona, Co-Founder of Wildling. "It's an opportunity for us to connect, share our passion for foot health and sustainability, and showcase our latest collection for the cooler season."

Joining Anna Yona will be Anya Jensen, the renowned minimal shoe expert behind Anya's Reviews. Anya will share her personal shoe and foot journey, offering valuable insights into the Wildling shoe models she has reviewed. Attendees will also have the chance to ask Anya questions and gain a deeper understanding of what healthy shoes mean for her and her family.

Adelina Matinca, Wildling US CEO, will also join the event to shed light on how Wildling is actively immersing itself into the community in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood. She will discuss the brand's efforts in fostering a sense of connection and education, as well as the collaborations that are shining a light on community members. Adelina's presence will provide attendees with valuable insights into Wildling's commitment to making a positive impact locally.

The event will kick off with a 30-minute guided meditation session at 3:30PM led by Megan Patternson, setting the tone for an afternoon of mindfulness and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Anna Yona, the visionary co-founder of Wildling, as she shares her inspiring journey and the unique components that make Wildling stand out.

The Q&A session will commence at 4:00PM, providing an interactive platform for attendees to engage with the Wildling team and gain valuable insights into the brand's philosophy and mission. Appetizers will be served starting at 6PM and attendees can enjoy a delightful culinary experience while exploring the Wildling showroom.

The Wildling showroom will be stocked with all the new Wildlings for the cooler season, as well as their Essentials collection. Attendees will have the chance to try on and take home their favorite pairs!

Join Wildling and their esteemed guests on November 14th at 370 Linden Street in San Francisco. Be part of a community that values interconnectedness with nature, health feet and prioritizes sustainable choices.

To RSVP for this event, please see here: https://fb.me/e/wFAywaZrH

For more information about Wildling and their mission, visit their website at us.wildling.shoes

About Wildling:

Wildling is a B Corp minimal shoe brand that believes in the importance of foot health and sustainability. Their minimalist shoes are designed to promote natural movement and provide comfort without compromising style. With a commitment to craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices, Wildling aims to create a positive impact on both individuals and the planet.

