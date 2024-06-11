WILDLY POPULAR TIKTOK DUO 'SUNNY & JENN' TO LAUNCH LIFESTYLE BRAND AND PODCAST

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny and Jenn, the TikTok duo behind the popular account ( @SunnyandJenn , 138.8K TT), created by Peloton's Jenn Sherman and her best friend Pam Sunshine, have exciting news as they launch their "Sunny and Jenn" lifestyle brand.

Olivia Steuer Photography

Jenn Sherman, initially hooked on indoor cycling over 15 years ago, evolved into Peloton's first-ever cycling instructor, sparking an immediate studio frenzy by bringing a focused intensity to every class she teaches, empowering Peloton members with playlists that lift them up. In November of 2023, Jenn celebrated her 10 year anniversary at Peloton and has since maintained her status as one of the platform's most beloved instructors, and ignites a fire within her members, drawing on her own experiences as a dedicated mom of two.

Pam Sunshine, affectionately known as "Sunny" on social media, boasts over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. As a mother of two girls, her innate sense of style extends beyond fashion to encompass her love of wellness and self care, food and entertaining, travel and more. Sunny is the 'go-to' friend for advice on outfits, the perfect gift, or simply being a trusted source of guidance. She has a keen eye for detail and impeccable taste which her followers can't seem to get enough of.

Sunny and Jenn's viral breakthrough on TikTok came from the posting of a video from @classofpalmbeach , where the two women broke down their outfits from head to toe on the streets of Palm Beach, FL. What garnered 2M likes and 17M views, the pair knew that perhaps they were onto something.

From their first video, Jenn received hundreds of DMs and comments on her personal IG asking for more content so the women took to their own account - creating a wildly popular platform on TikTok and Instagram where they document their daily lives, funny mom moments, outfits of the day, home and lifestyle must-haves, and more. Their relatable content has every generation tuning in to laugh, shop, and embrace these virtual BFFs with a friendship that spans decades.

Since their social media launch in July 2023, @SunnyandJenn have gone on to secure partnership deals with: Laura Geller, MB Styles Jewelry, and TAJA Candles, to name a few.

In addition to their array of deals, partnerships, and upcoming events, the dynamic duo is set to launch their podcast, "Sunny and Jenn," in Fall 2024. This weekly podcast will capture the same lively banter they're known for on social media, featuring special guests and offering plenty of laughs, advice, and recommendations.

For more information on Sunny and Jenn, visit @SunnyandJenn on TikTok and Instagram .

SOURCE Sunny & Jenn